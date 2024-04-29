AFSIC to drive Africa’s sustainable growth

Organisers of the annual Africa focused investment conference AFSIC- Investing in Africa expect over 1400 delegates, at C level or similar from both Africa and the rest of the world, to engage in the African investment ecosystem.

With over US$6bn worth of deals and investment opportunities profiled on site last year, AFSIC this year promises to offer up even more opportunity for those ready to invest.

Slated for the 7th to the 9th in London, Investment in Africa 2024, the event’s dialogue is focused on nurturing investment and collaboration across the investment value chain and driving sustainable growth in Africa.

AFSIC is supported by a wide range of financial media, industry sector partners and sponsors – top European DFIS, ratings agencies, investment banks, tech platforms and pan-African banks.

“We look forward to welcoming you as a business, fund, investor, or sponsor to the 2024 iteration of AFSIC Investing in Africa,” said Olivia Atenborough, AFSIC Head of Digital Strategy.

She said AFSIC prides itself on being so much more than a conference aside from dynamic panels focused on hot industry sectors – informed investing, banking on Africa, infrastructure Africa, advancing agriculture, AI and tech revolution, fintech innovation, powering Africa and sustainable development.

AFSIC also emphasizes real interactions and networking leading to exciting deals.

“As a results-focused, private sector-led investment event, AFSIC provides the ultimate forum for investors, African business leaders and dealmakers.”

The AFSIC 2024 Agenda is now live online and the first speakers and more importantly top investors have been confirmed. These include African Development Bank, 500 Global, Apis Partners, The World Bank, BII, Blue Orchard, EBRD, Gateway Foundation, Grameen Foundation, IFC, Norfund, Old Mutual, Sanlam, US DFC and PIDG, just a few of the many players in the African Investment World.

AFSIC welcomes around 250 speakers and content streams are delivered on site and live streamed via the ASFIC Event and meeting platform, but much more than content discussion is on offer.

Powered by our interactive event and meeting App, delegates can view who is attending, segment down the attendees, save relevant agendas sessions and plan their meetings and interactions on site.

“The AFSIC Investor Pitching room offers quickfire pitching by companies or funds looking to raise profile and capital to a room full of interested investors. Complementary to that, our range of meet the Leading investors sessions allow investors to present themselves to delegates.”

The AFSIC country-specific Investment Summits are a very convenient opportunity to find out about doing business in different countries, meeting IPOs, relevant companies and investment opportunities.

The AFSIC breakaway areas, where networking exhibition stands are placed, allow top sponsors to host meetings and build their brand awareness.

AFSIC always launches with an exceptional Meet African Dealmakers event that offers informal networking in a social environment – this year to be held in the London Transport Museum in the heart of London.

Organisers say a wide variety of industry sector players attend and many of the key financial sector participants present, investors are drawn to attend who are looking for new investment ideas or who are looking to raise capital for their own funds.

The African Investments Team works alongside the AFSIC team all year round and can promote investment opportunities via the African Investments Dashboard or through the African Investments Deal book – both very visible opportunities for funds and projects who seek investment.