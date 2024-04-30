Zambia Powers Up Imports to Keep Mines Humming

Facing a looming power shortage, Zambia is turning to its neighbours for help. The state-owned electricity company, Zesco, announced plans to import electricity to avoid blackouts that could cripple the country’s vital copper mining industry.

Africa’s second-largest copper producer relies heavily on hydropower, but a severe El Nino-induced drought has squeezed water levels at dams, threatening power generation. Zesco predicts a deficit of 700 megawatts this year, enough to disrupt mines and other key sectors.

To avert this crisis, Zesco is negotiating import deals with undisclosed countries. The additional power will be strategically directed towards mining, agriculture, and manufacturing to safeguard economic stability.

This news comes on the heels of warnings issued by Zesco to mining companies about potential power fluctuations. Zambia’s copper output already dipped in 2023, and further disruptions could strain global supplies of the metal, used extensively in construction and power generation.

While details on the import quantities and sources are yet to be revealed, Zambia’s move highlights the increasing pressure on countries reliant on hydropower, especially in the face of extreme weather events. The success of these import negotiations will be crucial for Zambia’s economic well-being and its position as a major copper producer.