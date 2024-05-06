Zambia to Invest in Tech Hub to Boost Sustainable Mining

Zambia is poised for a technological leap in its mining sector, with a planned $6 million investment aimed at increasing mineral production while prioritizing sustainability, productivity, and safety.

This ambitious initiative will be spearheaded by the establishment of the Mining Technology (MinTech) hub, envisioned as a collaborative hub for innovation within the industry. The facility will not only foster advancements but also provide crucial training and capacity-building programs to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and practices.

Speaking at the recently concluded Timbuktoo Retreat Strategy in Cape Town, South Africa, Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati emphasized that the MinTech cluster aligns perfectly with the government’s vision of value addition.

“We are a major producer of various minerals, particularly copper,” he noted. “Our government policy has always been focused on maximizing the value we derive from our mining output.”

Minister Mutati further highlighted the government’s aspirations to leverage this value addition for the production of electric car batteries, an endeavor heavily reliant on technological advancements and research.

“The MinTech hub will serve as a catalyst for solutions within the mining sector,” he declared, “boosting productivity and enabling our nation to fully unlock the potential of its rich mineral resources.”

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has pledged its support for the hub, with UNDP Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa confirming their commitment to collaborating with partners and attracting investment for the construction and equipment necessary to bring the project to life.

“We will provide significant technical expertise and contribute equipment,” she stated, “and we hope to see the private sector, especially those within the mining industry, come on board as this initiative holds immense potential for their benefit.”

This venture marks a significant stride towards a modernized and sustainable mining landscape in Zambia, paving the way for a future driven by innovation and responsible resource management.