SkyJacks, ALR sign distribution deal

Innovative and reliable equipment solutions for the construction, mining, and industrial sectors SkyJacks says its solutions are designed to meet the stringent demands of sectors such as mining, engineering, and construction.

The company has penned an exclusive distribution agreement with Atlas Lifting and Rigging (ALR) across Southern Africa.

According to the company, the strategic partnership, formalised late last year, enables SkyJacks to distribute an extensive range of ALR chain hoists, lever hoists, and heavy-duty trolleys.

With stock now readily available, businesses can enhance their operational safety, productivity, and cost-efficiency.

ALR products meet SANS 1594 and SANS 1636 safety standards, ensuring they perform reliably even in tough conditions. Their chain hoists offer precise and secure lifting for heavy loads, especially in areas without easy access to power. Lever hoists are ideal for pulling, lifting, and positioning tasks in demanding environments. And with capacities ranging from 0.5T to 20T, ALR’s heavy-duty trolleys adapt easily to I-Beams, H-Beams, A-Frames, and various track systems, giving businesses the flexibility they need

According to Alistair Bennett, Managing Director at SkyJacks, the partnership reflects the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality lifting solutions tailored to the region’s specific needs.

“Being the exclusive distributor of ALR products in Southern Africa is evidence of SkyJacks’ commitment to providing industries such as mining, construction, and engineering with premium, time-tested lifting gear.

“This relationship not only brings greater operational effectiveness and safety but also ensures our customers have access to unparalleled local assistance, training, and servicing throughout the product lifecycle.”

ALR products provide a cost-effective option without compromising performance or safety. Large-volume OEM production, advanced manufacturing techniques, and gearing optimisation allow ALR to provide high-quality lifting equipment at competitive prices. This makes it possible for companies to spend money on high-quality lifting solutions while being cost-effective.

In order to provide availability across Southern Africa, SkyJacks is leveraging its extensive distribution network. Strategically located regional warehouses ensure timely delivery, enabling businesses to procure products at the point of requirement.

The company is also expanding its network of authorised resellers across SADC countries to enhance product availability in strategic markets. SkyJacks is also making investments in online platforms to enable customers to easily view product information, quotations, and buying facilities, making procurement simpler.

In the future, SkyJacks will continue to enhance and grow the ALR product line to meet evolving market demands. Future initiatives involve developing and implementing comprehensive training programmes to help customers effectively use and maintain the products and enhancing customer service delivery to assist clients throughout their product lifespan.

“Through addressing these priority areas, SkyJacks will establish ALR as the Southern African standard for lifting and rigging solutions,” said Bennett.

Beyond product distribution, SkyJacks provides comprehensive inspection and testing services. As a registered Lifting Machinery Entity (LME) with the Department of Employment and Labour, the company offers testing for multiple equipment categories, including chain blocks and lever hoists.