TAKRAF Group awarded new contract for conveying system for Collahuasi mine in Chile

TAKRAF Group (‘TAKRAF’) is pleased to announce the award to engineer and supply the conveying system (CV-8001, CV-8002 and CV-8003) for Minera Collahuasi’s Ujina growth project in Chile.

The main objective of the Ujina growth project is to increase the capacity of the concentrator plant.

The Collahuasi mine is located at an impressive elevation of 4,535 m above sea level and has been in operation since 2003. It is one of the largest copper producers in the world, one of the largest copper deposits globally.

TAKRAF’s scope of supply for this brownfield project comprises the design and supply of three advanced conveyors This system will seamlessly connect a relocated crushing station to the mine’s existing conveyor network, ensuring efficient material handling under challenging operational conditions.

“We are particularly proud and would like to highlight the client’s continued interest in TAKRAF equipment, 20 years after the initial supply. This is a testament to the quality and excellence of our colleagues in designing and delivering exceptional equipment that ensures reliable operation, a fundamental requirement for any mining equipment.”, says Andres Costa, Managing Director of TAKRAF Chile and Peru.

TAKRAF extends its gratitude to the client for their trust and to its teams in Germany and Chile for their exceptional collaboration and technical expertise. This achievement reaffirms TAKRAF’s position as a leading provider of innovative solutions in mining and material handling.

About TAKRAF Group

TAKRAF Group, through its established and well-known brands, TAKRAF and DELKOR, provides innovative technological solutions to the mining and associated industries. We leverage our experience, acquired over more than a century, to provide equipment, systems and services that best satisfy our clients’ mining, comminution, material handling, liquid/solid separation and beneficiation requirements. Owners and operators around the world trust our engineered solutions to lower the total cost of ownership and reduce environmental impact by improving efficiency with safe and reliable equipment. For sustainable solutions backed by expert service you can rely on TAKRAF Group. Visit us at www.takraf.com.