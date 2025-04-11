Taming the Flames Before Disaster Strikes- Fire Smart Farming

In Zambia, where agriculture sustains many rural communities, the threat of wildfires is growing alongside the mounting challenges of climate change. Like other Southern African nations, Zambia is grappling with increasingly unpredictable weather such as droughts, intense heat and delayed rainfall, which fuels both the frequency and intensity of wildfires, placing lives, livelihoods and ecosystems at risk.

As global temperatures rise and the dry season approaches (typically from May to October), vegetation dries out, creating ideal conditions for fires to ignite and spread. Even in the absence of regular thunderstorms, lightning can spark fires in these arid landscapes. Yet human activity remains one of the most significant culprits, slash-and-burn agriculture, charcoal production, unsupervised land clearing, unattended campfires and discarded cigarette butts all heighten the risk.

Once a fire starts, it can spread rapidly, threatening farmland, forests and homes, and causing millions in damages every year. “The best way to reduce fire risk is to keep it as low as possible through proactive strategies and year round preparedness,” said Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager Africa for Husqvarna South Africa.

Barthorpe shared his top five tips to help farmers and smallholders prepare for fire season:

Burn Firebreaks

If firebreaks aren’t part of your regular fire prevention strategy, it’s time to start. Clear wide strips of land, 10 to 20 metre around your fields and homesteads, removing all dry vegetation. This should ideally be done in late autumn or early winter to give the firebreak time to establish before peak fire season. Controlled burns under the right conditions can also reduce flammable material, slow wildfire spread and improve soil health. Always conduct these burns in calm weather and let the fire burn inward against the wind. Regular maintenance is key. Skill Up, Gear Up

A firebreak alone won’t stop a fire, it simply gives you a buffer zone. Backburning, beating and other fire suppression techniques require trained individuals. Farmers, workers and communities must be equipped with the right skills and tools to respond effectively. Invest Wisely

When a fire is roaring toward your crops or property, cutting corners on equipment can prove disastrous. Invest in high-quality tools and machinery such as those from Husqvarna that are designed to perform under pressure when every second counts. Be Ready

Ahead of fire season, inspect and service all firefighting equipment. Make sure fire beaters are intact, water pumps (if available) are functional and chainsaws or tractors are in working order. Keep tools within easy reach as preparedness can mean the difference between containment and catastrophe. Share the Responsibility

Wildfire defence is not a one-person job. Community awareness and coordination are essential. Everyone should know who to contact in an emergency and be ready to assist. Distributing responsibility across multiple individuals ensures a stronger, faster and more effective response.

Barthorpe underscored that the key to fire resilience lies in proactive action by concluding, “In Zambia, where fire risks are part of the landscape, communities must unite, prepare and respond together. With the right tools, training and collaboration, we can protect our land, our homes and our future.”