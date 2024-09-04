Weir Minerals Seeks SHE Officer for SADC Region

Job Title: SHE Officer

SADC Division: Weir Minerals

Location: Swakopmund – Namibia

Onsite

Purpose of Role: To ensure health, safety and environment compliance

Key Responsibilities:

Demonstrate 100% commitment to our zero harm behaviors in support of our drive towards developing a world class safety culture. Implement and maintain the Weir ZERO Harm Behavioral Framework

Management, administration, document control and updating of SHE Management System documents in accordance with the ISO and Weir Group Standards requirements

Management and administration of environmental requirements, that includes waste management, permits, licenses and other

Administration, maintenance and updating of SHE Management system documentation system. Assist with compliance with relevant local legislation

Co-ordinate and maintain SHE Electronic Management Systems with regards to documentation and data input. Manage and facilitate internal and external audits in line with both ISO and WGS requirements

Assist in developing and oversee the company’s internal and external training requirements (Contractor and employees) i.e Induction, fire drills, accident prevention

Ensure contractor management systems are in place and maintained, including contractor audits, inspections, engagements and follow ups

Job Knowledge/Education and Qualifications:

Higher National Diploma (Preferably in the field of SHE)

NEBOSH Advantageous

Relevant driver’s license

5 year’s Safety, Health and Environmental experience in a manufacturing environment

Implementation and maintenance of the ISO 45001, ISO 14001 systems

Managing related Safety, Health and Environmental legislation

Founded in 1871, Weir is a world leading engineering business with a purpose to make mining operations smarter, more efficient and sustainable. Thanks to Weir’s technology, our customers can produce essential metals and minerals using less energy, water and waste at lower cost. With the increasing need for metals and minerals for climate change solutions, Weir colleagues are playing their part in powering a low carbon future. We are a global family of 11,000 uniquely talented people in over 60 counties, inspiring each other to do the best work of our lives.

Interested candidates who meet the above minimum requirements are invited to submit their detailed CV application with proof of qualifications on our career website: www.weir.global by 17th September.

