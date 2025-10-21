Weir Sets New Benchmark in Integrated Comminution Solutions

Weir is redefining the comminution landscape with a fully integrated approach that unites its ENDURON® range of high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs), crushers, and screens which is now strengthened by its in-house screening media.

“Combined with our renowned service culture and extensive global footprint, this creates a truly unmatched offering. In just 15 years, we’ve evolved from being primarily recognised for our high-quality pump solutions to becoming a global leader in comminution,” said JD Singleton, Weir’s Comminution Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The company’s large ENDURON® Elite double-deck banana screens are in high demand and will soon be produced at Weir’s Alrode facility south of Johannesburg, where a dedicated production bay is being built. “Large vibrating screens are vital to complement large-capacity crushing plants and HPGR circuits, and our ENDURON Elite range is playing a key role in hard rock mining developments across Africa,” added Singleton.

The first units from Alrode are expected to roll out later this year including those for a major brownfields mining project in Zambia. Weir’s innovation in the ENDURON® Elite range includes developing the largest exciters on the market. After introducing the LTX exciter capable of generating over one mega newton of force, the company has launched the ETX exciter, which delivers 1.28 mega newtons, earning nominations for international technology awards.

The ENDURON® Elite ETX exciter represents a breakthrough in vibratory screening, producing forces equivalent to a fully laden A380 on take-off, 12 to 16 times per second. This patented design redefines a 50-year-old mechanism, setting a new benchmark for performance, reliability and efficiency. Weir’s ENDURON® range of jaw and cone crushers, featuring advanced control and lubrication systems and ESCO® crusher liners, offers extended wear life and reduced downtime. The latest generation of ENDURON® crushers has just been introduced, further strengthening the range.

Singleton notes that rising electricity costs across Africa are driving mines to adopt HPGR circuits as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mills. He noted, “A key factor behind the success of ENDURON HPGRs, and our complementary crushers and screens, is their ability to reduce energy consumption while maintaining throughput.” Weir’s technical teams work closely with clients during early project stages to evaluate and optimise circuit configurations, comparing traditional SAG mill setups with energy-efficient alternatives that include HPGRs, secondary cone crushers and screening stages.

With a global service presence within 200 km of any major mine, Weir backs its technology with a strong aftermarket network and engineering support. “Our focus remains on helping customers achieve sustainable productivity through smarter, integrated solutions,” concluded Singleton.