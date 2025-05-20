Zambia Courts Chinese Energy Giants as Power Crisis Bites

In a determined push to illuminate its struggling economy, Zambia has rolled out the red carpet for Chinese energy investors, with Energy Minister Makozo Chikote making a direct appeal to a high-level delegation from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region last week. The urgent plea, delivered at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka, underscores the deepening power crisis gripping the nation, casting a shadow over its crucial mining and agricultural sectors, as well as the burgeoning businesses of young entrepreneurs.

The visiting delegation, spearheaded by the powerful Chairman Erkin Tuniyaz, comprised a cadre of seasoned energy sector engineers and keen-eyed investors from the Asian powerhouse. Their presence in Lusaka is a direct echo of President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent state visit to Beijing, where energy collaboration soared to the top of the agenda in bilateral discussions.

Minister Chikote, in a frank and forthright manner, laid bare the stark realities of Zambia’s electricity woes, highlighting the debilitating load-shedding that has become a daily torment. He pointedly urged the Chinese contingent to seize the abundant investment opportunities within Zambia’s energy landscape, with a particular emphasis on the sun-drenched potential of solar power and the breezy prospects of wind energy.

“The Government of Zambia is committed to fast-tracking energy investments and finding practical solutions to our electricity challenges,” declared a resolute Mr. Chikote. He painted a picture of a nation actively reshaping its energy sector to entice foreign capital, outlining ambitious plans to introduce cost-reflective electricity tariffs, inject efficiency into existing operations, and enshrine long-term policy stability – a crucial beacon for wary investors. “We are creating an enabling environment through policy and regulatory reforms to attract greater private sector participation.”

Chairman Tuniyaz, in a show of solidarity and a nod to the burgeoning 60-year diplomatic bond between the two nations, responded with assurances of China’s unwavering support. He acknowledged the gravity of Zambia’s energy predicament, stressing the undeniable link between a reliable power supply and robust economic growth.

“China is ready to come in and support Zambia,” affirmed Chairman Tuniyaz, extending a significant invitation to Zambia’s Ministry of Energy. He proposed a reciprocal visit, urging Zambian technical experts to journey to China to pinpoint specific areas ripe for collaborative investment, particularly in the renewable energy sector – a domain where China boasts considerable global expertise.

As Zambia grapples with the darkness threatening its economic vitality, this high-stakes engagement with Chinese energy titans offers a glimmer of hope. With both nations reaffirming their commitment to deeper collaboration in strategic sectors, the potential for a brighter, more electrified future for Zambia hangs in the balance. The coming months will be crucial in translating these encouraging words into tangible investments that can finally switch on Zambia’s full potential.