Zambia President to attend Mining Indaba, as Vedanta are confirmed sponsors of the event

Vedanta Resources, a mining behemoth, is one of the key participants in the upcoming African Mining Indaba.

The African Mining Indaba is an annual gathering of visionaries and innovators from across the mining industry’s value chain.

Vedanta Zambia Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu says the company is also a proud sponsor of the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022, which will be held in South Africa.

Mr Ndhlovu says there will be over 5000 mining experts gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 9th to 12th May 2022 for four powerful days of networking.

He says in addition to the sponsorship, Vedanta Resources will be one of the Exhibitors throughout the conference.

Mr Ndhlovu says Vedanta will be represented by senior executives from the Vedanta group, including Mrs Priya Agarwal, Mr Navin Agarwal and Mr Sunil Duggal.B

He says as part of Vedanta Resources’ efforts to get the best out of the event, accordingly the mining giant will host a Global Business Partner Meet on 10th May 2022, where Global Companies will get an opportunity to pitch their proposals.

Furthermore, Vedanta Resources will also conduct a Global Expert Hiring engagement on 11th May 2022 as part of efforts to recruit the best-in-class people to support the ongoing growth.