Metso Outotec to deliver copper electrowinning technology to Africa

Metso Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of advanced electrowinning equipment to a copper cathode production plant in Africa. The order value amounting to approximately EUR 11 million is booked in Minerals’ Q2/2022 orders received.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery includes the supply of basic engineering and equipment for the copper electrowinning plant expansion.

Metso Outotec’s offering for copper electrowinning tankhouses comprises pre-engineered solutions, key equipment, and services to ensure superior process performance, increased safety, and minimized environmental impact