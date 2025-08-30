Zambia’s Mining Sector Seeks Power Stability at C&I Summit

As Zambia navigates its dual role as a copper-rich mining hub and a nation grappling with persistent power challenges, the inaugural Commercial + Industrial (C&I) Energy and Storage Summit has become a crucial forum for industry leaders to address the country’s energy future. Held at the Pamodzi Hotel, the event, organized by South Africa’s VUKA Group in partnership with Zambia’s Ministry of Energy, is spotlighting how the nation’s key economic sectors—mining, agriculture, and manufacturing—can secure reliable and sustainable power.

The Push for Diversified Energy

The summit’s core theme aligns with Zambia’s National Energy Compact, a government initiative aimed at driving economic diversification and industrialization. While the country’s energy infrastructure has historically been heavily reliant on hydropower, recent discussions have highlighted the urgent need for a more resilient and diversified energy mix.

Helen Zulu, Country Director for Engie Energy Access Zambia, emphasized this point during a pre-summit webinar. “Our grid is very hydropower-centric. We need to look at alternative solutions that are sustainable and cost-effective,” she noted, underscoring the grid’s vulnerability to climate-related issues, such as droughts, which can cripple power generation.

The Rise of Energy Storage

A central topic of conversation has been the pivotal role of energy storage in stabilizing Zambia’s power supply. Henry Myburgh, Senior Commercial and Industrial Strategic Lead at Vertiv Africa, stated that battery storage systems can significantly improve reliability and reduce operational costs for mining companies. “Sustainability in the mining industry means reliable and constant power,” Myburgh said, advocating for tailored storage solutions rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

This sentiment was echoed by Jo Dean, Chair of the South African Energy Storage Association, who stressed the importance of customized solutions based on a mine’s specific needs. She differentiated between the requirements of established mines seeking cost predictability and lifespan extensions and emerging mines that need scalable power to support the extraction of critical minerals like copper and lithium. “Understanding the dynamics of the mine is the first step,” Dean explained. “You need to match the right technology with both their current operations and future growth plans.”

Regional Context and Economic Competitiveness

The summit also placed Zambia’s energy challenges within a broader regional context. Rehan Burger, an Associate Director at S&P Global, highlighted that Southern Africa is a leader in corporate clean energy deals, with a significant concentration of activity in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

However, Burger warned that persistent issues with energy costs and reliability continue to hinder Africa’s competitiveness in the global mineral production and beneficiation markets. The C&I summit, therefore, provides a critical platform for industry stakeholders to explore a range of solutions, including hybrid renewable energy systems and large-scale storage projects, with the ultimate goal of strengthening Zambia’s energy security and fueling its industrial ambitions.