A new identity for Atlas Copco Group

Atlas Copco Group launched a new identity, including a new Group logo, a new visual identity, and a new tagline: Technology that transforms the future.

The current blue and white Atlas Copco brand and logo will continue to be used on products and services, in the same way as other brands in the Group use their respective logos.

This includes around 50 brands such as Edwards, Isra, Leybold, LEWA and Chicago Pneumatic, which all have their distinct identity and unique value proposition.

“We have many strong brands driving the success of our business, and decentralization remains an important part of our strategy,” said Mats Rahmström, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlas Copco Group.

“Going forward, the new Atlas Copco Group brand becomes the umbrella for all brands in the Group, including Atlas Copco. This will enable our brands to maintain their individuality, while we at the same time can increase the focus on the power of being part of something bigger.”

The new Group message: “Technology that transforms the future,” is there to reflect the Group’s contribution to society at large.

“Our customers are often at the forefront of transforming their industries and driving development forward, and we support them by increasing their productivity, safety, quality, and energy efficiency,” said Mats Rahmström.

“It is our technology and people who make the difference in the Atlas Copco Group.”