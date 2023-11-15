ABB, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes to deliver integrated mine hoists services

The two leading OEM companies join forces to develop an integrated service portfolio for ABB mine hoists, According to the two companies, the partnership is an important step in ABB’s ambition to expand the service portfolio and maximize customer value Geographic reach will focus on the mine hoist end user markets in Australia, Europe, China and North America.

ABB and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to jointly explore the evolution of service capabilities for mine hoist systems located in customer sites worldwide.

There are more than 600 active production and service mine hoists within ABB’s global installed base and now there is an opportunity together with BBRG, a leading manufacturer of mission-critical advanced cords and ropes, to serve these customers under a coordinated approach.

The two companies will design, develop and deliver services focused on the improvement of critical operations for mine hoist customers. The consultative solutions will include innovative approaches towards safety, availability, productivity, risk reduction and sustainability. Aligning the best-in-class practices for preventative maintenance will be further enhanced by the integration of inspections, audits, and spare parts inventory optimization, now for the complete hoisting system. The focus will be on Australia, Europe, China and North America.

ABB’s digital solution suite for mine hoist monitoring and optimization, ABB Ability™ Smart Hoisting, and BBRG’s VisionTek offerings for ropes will be combined under the predictive maintenance category, bringing technologies to provide asset health and condition/performance monitoring platforms and services to mine hoist operations.

“We’ve chosen to partner with Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group in this way because we can see the many benefits for our customers who are using ABB mine hoist systems,” said Charles Bennett, Global Service Manager, Business Line Hoisting, ABB Process Industries.

“It has been clear from our work together in the past and in more recent discussions that we’ll make a great team for these future projects, where we can demonstrate our joint capabilities for all types of service.”

“The geographies and breadth of service we can work on together is extensive,” said Koray Bineklioglu, General Manager Advanced Services, Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group.

“Our potential collaboration spans across diverse geographies and a broad spectrum of services. We are excited about the imminent introduction of our comprehensive service portfolio and our engagement with customers who frequently grapple with the challenge of balancing hoist productivity and equipment servicing. Our VisionTek solution will offer customers a complete package, including real-time analysis, digital data access, and expert monitoring of critical working ropes, ultimately enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime.”

ABB has been a leader in developing world-class hoisting solutions for over 130 years. Powered by electricity with the possibility to run off renewable energy sources, hoists are a future-forward solution. To date, ABB has delivered over 1,000 hoisting solutions globally. As a supplier of complete mine hoist systems, customers can benefit from low lifecycle cost, high reliability and system availability, short project execution time, and a single source of supply for complete systems, including service and spare parts.

Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG), is a division of Bekaert, is a leading innovator, developer and producer of the best performing ropes and advanced cords globally. –