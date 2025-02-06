ABB and Epiroc Strengthen Collaboration on Underground Trolley Solutions for Mining

Epiroc and ABB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance underground trolley solutions, supporting the mining industry’s transition towards increased productivity, enhanced safety and decarbonisation. This agreement builds on previous successful technology deployments in Swedish mines.

Under the MoU, both companies will work together to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study, assessing their combined technological capabilities. This review aims to meet the demanding requirements of modern mining operations, focusing on productivity, sustainability and high-power, automated and safe operations. Any resulting solutions will be designed to withstand harsh underground environments and comply with approved industry standards.

The partnership follows the successful implementation of the world’s first battery-electric underground trolley truck system at Boliden’s Kristineberg mine in Sweden, developed by ABB and Epiroc in collaboration with the mining company. According to ABB’s Mining’s Moment report, 76 per cent of global mining companies recognise the sustainability and efficiency benefits of vehicle electrification, while 42 per cent plan to invest in haulage fleet decarbonisation by 2026. ABB and Epiroc believe the time for action is now.

As the mining sector faces growing environmental, social and economic pressures to electrify vehicle fleets and achieve full decarbonisation, ABB and Epiroc are confident that their complementary expertise in trolley solutions will enable integrated and practical solutions using existing technologies.

“Collaboration within the mining industry is crucial to accelerating our customers’ decarbonisation journeys. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ABB by developing a strategic roadmap for sustainable and innovative mining. Our initial focus is the decarbonisation of mining truck fleets, expanding trolley solutions to meet wider industry needs while enhancing both safety and productivity,” said Wayne Symes, President of Epiroc’s Underground division.

“The need to decarbonise mine haulage fleets is becoming increasingly urgent as we approach 2030 sustainability targets. Collaboration across the industry is essential to driving the change required, and Epiroc shares this vision. Our Mining’s Moment report shows that 71 per cent of mining companies agree that successful partnerships are key to accelerating the energy transition. Technology providers that prioritise open standards and asset interoperability play a vital role in this effort. We look forward to exploring new possibilities with Epiroc and the wider industry,” said Max Luedtke, Global Business Line Manager for Mining at ABB Process Industries.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, dedicated to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By integrating engineering expertise with digitalisation, ABB helps industries optimise performance, improve efficiency and drive sustainability. With over 140 years of innovation and more than 105,000 employees worldwide, ABB is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

ABB’s Process Automation division specialises in automating, electrifying and digitalising industrial operations across a broad range of essential sectors, from energy and materials supply to goods production and transportation. With approximately 20,000 employees, cutting-edge technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps industries operate more efficiently and sustainably.