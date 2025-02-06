Staying Focused Amidst Measured Progress in Mining

Despite global geopolitical uncertainties, Africa’s mining sector continues to make measurable strides in advancing its economic and social contributions. Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, SRK Consulting Managing Director Andrew van Zyl noted the sector’s steady progress in adopting safer and more responsible mining practices. While much of the media spotlight was on shifting international trade tariffs, the Indaba once again attracted a strong global presence of mining stakeholders.

“The tone of the Indaba reflects the generally optimistic sentiment in mining today and underscores the momentum behind positive transformation. Mining remains essential to global economies and daily life, making it imperative to continuously improve industry practices,” said Van Zyl. He noted that while macroeconomic conditions fluctuate, key challenges such as safety, community engagement, water stewardship, tailings management and power supply remain constant priorities for the sector.

In addition, Van Zyl explained, “As the Indaba’s ‘futureproofing’ theme suggests, stability and predictability are crucial for safe and cost-effective operations. These factors, in turn, sustain employment, local procurement, and long-term industry benefits. The mining industry continues to innovate cautiously but effectively, particularly in safety. In 2024, South Africa achieved its lowest mining fatality rate to date. a milestone acknowledged by speakers from the Minerals Council South Africa. While any loss of life remains unacceptable, the sector has also made significant strides in reducing tuberculosis, silicosis, and noise-induced hearing loss among workers.

Sustainability was another major focus of the event, with local mining companies ramping up investments in renewable energy. These initiatives not only support decarbonisation goals but also enhance energy security and reduce costs. Notably, Anglo American, De Beers, and Sasol unveiled a key development in renewable diesel, marking a significant step towards cleaner mining operations. Van Zyl also highlighted Africa’s growing influence in shaping global responsible mining standards. The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) actively engaged at the Indaba, reinforcing African mining’s role as a key partner in responsible industry practices.

A major recognition of this was South Africa’s selection as the home of the Global Tailings Management Institute, an affirmation of the country’s technical expertise and leadership in implementing the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). With its focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation, Africa’s mining sector remains on course for long-term growth despite global uncertainties.