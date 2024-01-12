AFRICAN MINING INDABA 2024: the objective is finding solutions and paths towards positive change in mining

Mining Indaba is the pinnacle event for promoting long-term investment in African mining. Attracting a broad and prominent speaker lineup, including industry professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the country and beyond to promote economic growth and foster positive changes in the mining industry.

The 2024 conference aims to celebrate Mining Indaba’s 30th anniversary by taking a new direction and purpose. The theme, “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining,” reflects the objective of finding solutions and paths towards positive change in the mining industry. It outlines the need for Africa’s mining industry to embrace finding a solution and a path toward positive change to become a meaningful global competitor, as key minerals are required to drive a sustainable future for the planet.

The highly anticipated main stage discussions titled ‘Voices of Disruption’ will feature speakers from some of Africa’s premier mining companies and associations discussing how they bring positive change and disruption to the industry, country and continent. Anglo-American CEO Duncan Wanblad, Rio Tinto Minerals CEO Sinead Kaufman, Minerals Council South Africa CEO Mzila Mthenjane, Eurasian Resources Group CEO Benedikt Sobotka, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman and Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow are among the featured speakers.

International investors and governments, including those from the US, Europe, Saudi Arabia, India, and other countries, will be well-represented, supporting their shared goals of assisting in the development of Africa’s critical mineral industries. Importantly, our conversations will focus on how Africa may best utilise its minerals while also contributing to global requirements. “It is public knowledge that Africa’s critical minerals resources are extensive but largely untapped, and this holds substantial opportunity to fast track the development of Africa and by association its economies and communities. Critical minerals at large are driving the greatest level of interest and investment within the mining industry at present and will be an underlying feature across most of the discussions we facilitate,” says Investing in African Mining Indaba Head of Content, Laura Cornish.

Headline speakers who have confirmed include:

Minister Gwede Mantashe, Minister for Minerals Resources and Energy, South Africa

Mpumi Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore

Neal Froneman, CEO, Sibanye-Stillwater

Mike Teke, CEO, Seriti Group

Martin Preece, Outgoing CEO, Gold Fields

Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Chairman, KCC and Glencore DRC

Christopher Griffith, CEO, Vedanta Base Metals

Mark Cutifani, Chairperson, Vale Base Metals

Nolitha Fakude, President, Minerals Council South Africa

Attendees can, as always, look forward to networking opportunities, and informative and interactive discussions featuring a diverse range of various dynamic, positive disruptive topics and sessions to choose from while incorporating feedback-driven changes.

Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa. It brings together Ministers, senior Government representatives, Mining Companies, Mid and Junior Miners, Investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers, Mining Indaba is the place to meet everybody who’s anybody in the African and global mining industry.