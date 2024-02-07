Africa’s greatest gold mine attain top greenest spot

Kibali, the largest gold mine in Africa, is now also one of the greenest mines on the African continent, Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow announced recently.

Much of the electricity that drives Kibali is already supplied by its three hydropower stations. Once the mine’s new 16 megawatt solar plant and additional battery energy storage infrastructure, designed to back up the hydropower supply during the region’s dry season, are commissioned, it is expected the mine’s overall renewable electricity supply will increase from 81 percent to 85 percent, and for six months of the year its electricity demand will be met entirely by renewable energy.

“Bearing in mind that Kibali is also a leader in automation, the mine is a real role model for mining in Africa.

“As a long-standing partner of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), we built Kibali in the remote north-east of the country, opening up a new mining frontier and, in the process, also promoted the development of a flourishing local economy,” Bristow said.

“This partnership has been particularly beneficial for the DRC. Our total in-country investment to date in the form of royalties, taxes, dividends and payments to local suppliers amounts to $4.7 billion. The implementation of community development projects supported by Kibali’s community development fund, which contributes 0.3 percent of revenue to such projects, continues with 44 new projects launched in 2023. The mine’s new Cahier des Charges scheme, funded by Kibali to the tune of $8.9 million over five years, has also launched 11 projects, with seven nearing completion. We’re also continuing our support for biodiversity with plans underway to introduce additional white rhinos to the Garamba National Park.”

Operationally, Kibali achieved its production guidance for 2023, and set a new annual throughput record in the process. It is also well on track to again successfully replace the reserves mined during the year.

Kibali is a standout example of what can be achieved through our commitment to partnering with our host countries and local communities, and we stand ready to work with the Government to grow our investments and development projects in the DRC.