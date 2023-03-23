Association of Mines waiting on govt to fulfil its promise on KCM

The Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors have revealed that they are still waiting on government to fulfill its promises to unlock Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to restore smooth business transactions.

Mopani and KCM have had fiscal challenges since the former was taken over by the Zambian government through ZCCM investment holdings from Glencore while the latter, since the liquidation process commenced under the previous regime.

The association also confirmed that Mopani copper mines is gradually dismantling the debt it owes to some of its members while Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- is yet to start the process.

According to Association President Costa Mwaba, Mopani Copper Mines is already dislodging payments to members after the recent presidential announcement that the state had sought some funding into the mine, which he says is a relief to businesses.

Mr. Mwaba however, said that the association is waiting to hear from KCM this week, on what the roadmap is in as far as dismantling its debt owed to members is concerned.

