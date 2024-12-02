Atlas Copco’s broadens Speciality Rental division across Africa

Specialty Rental, a division of Atlas Copco has announced expansion of its rental services into Africa, with East Africa as the first phase of this strategic initiative. The operations are centred in Nairobi, Kenya, where Atlas Copco has been a key player since 1936. Rental equipment is sourced from Sub-Saharan Africa rental specialist, Rand Air, headquartered in Jet Park, Johannesburg. Equipment is rented under the Rand Air brand in South Africa and as Atlas Copco Specialty Rental in regions beyond Southern Africa.

A dedicated rental team has been established to serve customers in the region: Rudi de Vry, Business Development Manager for Africa, and Michaela Kock, Business Development Support, both based at Rand Air Johannesburg, work closely with Muthee Maina, Business Development Manager for East Africa, who operates from the Nairobi office.

Atlas Copco, with over 130 years of experience in Africa, starting with its entry into South Africa in 1892 (then Delfos Brothers), has built a solid reputation as a prominent world-class brand across the continent.

“It therefore made sound business sense to leverage this well-established presence by simply adding on premium quality rental services, managed by Atlas Copco Specialty Rental Africa, which is part of Atlas Copco’s Power Technique business area,” said Rudi.

Rand Air, part of Atlas Copco Group, has built an esteemed reputation over more than 50 years of leadership in the industrial equipment rental sector, in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, including Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Angola. Following its acquisition by Atlas Copco in January 1999, the brand’s exceptional success prompted the decision to continue serving customers in these regions under the Rand Air name.

In line with the phased expansion strategy focused first on East Africa, Atlas Copco Specialty Rental Africa will offer a comprehensive product lineup of air and power solutions tailored to effectively meet the unique demands of the region’s manufacturing, oil & gas, mining and geothermal sectors.

“Our air rental portfolio comprises a range of high-pressure air compressors, including both oil-free and oil-injected models with capacities ranging from 1000cfm (25 bar) to 1200cfm (35 bar), alongside the PTS 800 oil-free medium-pressure diesel compressor,” affirms Muthee. He adds that robust diesel generators serve the region’s power rental needs.

Muthee further highlights that Atlas Copco Specialty Rental Africa will draw on the expertise of Atlas Copco Power Technique and Compressor Technique business areas that are based at Atlas Copco ACEA Nairobi Kenya, to service, maintain and repair rental units in East Africa.

“This collaboration aligns with our objective of ensuring that our rental services maintain the high standards of excellence for which both Atlas Copco and Rand Air are renowned.”

“Once our rental services gain momentum in East Africa, we will set our sights on expanding further into North and West Africa,” said Rudi. He discloses that discussions are already in progress to collaborate with a potential reseller in a bid to enter the West African territory. He also emphasises that, given their ability to tap into Atlas Copco’s extensive global network of products, resources and services, equips them with all the necessary capabilities to support major projects throughout the African continent.

Despite the global popularity of rental solutions, this concept is essentially still relatively lesser-known in Africa, presenting a significant opportunity for Atlas Copco to introduce the tremendous value of rental services. Rudi explains that rental provides a quick and effective solution for customers who secure large projects and need equipment promptly, without requiring any capital investment.

“Our reliable rental machines can be on-site in no time, providing flexible options for short, medium or long-term use; it’s a simple matter of plug-and-play.”

The expansion of Atlas Copco’s rental services into Africa marks an exciting new chapter for the Group. Building on the brand’s longstanding presence and excellent reputation on the continent combined with Rand Air’s quality rental fleet, Atlas Copco Specialty Rental Africa is poised to deliver exceptional solutions that will meet the growing rental demands of the East African market and beyond.

This initiative enhances Atlas Copco Group’s business offerings to the continent and strengthens its commitment to customer service, positioning the organisation as a leader in Africa’s rapidly evolving rental industry.