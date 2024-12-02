Atlas Copco unveils the future of sustainable on-site gas generation

In the realm of oxygen and nitrogen supply, businesses frequently grapple with soaring costs, inflexible contracts, and complex logistics. Atlas Copco Compressor Technique addresses these challenges with Total Oxygen and Nitrogen Solutions (TONS), an innovative ecosystem that revolutionises how industries manage their on-site gas requirements.

TONS represents a cutting-edge approach that integrates advanced technology with comprehensive service to offer a complete solution for on-site oxygen and nitrogen generation.

“With TONS, we’re redefining what’s possible in gas management,” says Sabrina Karbownik, Business Line Manager, Industrial Air Division at Atlas Copco Compressor Technique.

“Our goal is to simplify operations, lower costs and enhance sustainability by providing a single, cohesive solution for all gas needs.”

TONS eliminates the need for traditional gas supply chains that depend on external deliveries, allowing businesses to generate oxygen and nitrogen directly on-site. This streamlined approach ensures a continuous, reliable supply while reducing logistical complexities and associated risks. By integrating all components, from generation equipment to maintenance services, TONS delivers unmatched operational efficiency.

The system’s design offers flexibility in adjusting gas purity and flow rates according to specific requirements. This means that companies can optimise their production processes and achieve substantial cost savings, potentially reducing their total cost of ownership by up to 90 percent.

“TONS not only simplifies the supply chain but also empowers our customers with precise control over their gas generation,” explains Sabrina. “This leads to improved operational performance and significant financial savings.”

TONS represents a major leap forward in environmental responsibility, exemplifying Atlas Copco’s commitment to driving climate change. Sabrina highlights TONS environmental benefits.

“By generating gases on-site, the system minimises carbon emissions linked to the transportation and storage of liquefied gases. Coupled with its efficient operation and high-quality gas production, TONS actively supports our customers’ sustainability goals.”

Atlas Copco’s dedication to sustainability and a greener planet is evident in its ongoing development of innovative, efficient, eco-friendly products and technologies, including Class Zero VSD (Variable Speed Drive) compressors and Energy Recovery Solutions.

One of the standout features of TONS is the Total Maintenance Responsibility Plan which ensures that businesses experience maximum uptime with minimal disruption. Atlas Copco’s dedicated regional teams handle all maintenance needs, allowing companies to focus on their core operations without the hassle of managing multiple vendors.

With its advanced technology, energy efficiency, and environmental benefits, TONS establishes a new benchmark in gas supply, delivering a comprehensive, integrated, on-site solution that meets all aspects of customers’ oxygen and nitrogen needs.