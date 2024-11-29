Mimosa Resources and Mkushi Leaders Inspired by FQM’s Sustainable Mining Model

Mimosa Resources and traditional leaders from Chief Chitina’s chiefdom in Mkushi have expressed admiration for First Quantum Minerals (FQM) commitment to sustainable mining practices. The recent visit to FQM’s Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi provided a firsthand look at how large-scale mining can be conducted responsibly, balancing economic growth with environmental preservation and community development.

Mimosa Resources, a Zambian-owned company developing the Kashime Copper Project in Mkushi, organized the tour to foster collaboration between traditional leaders, mining operators, and the local community. The company aims to emulate FQM’s sustainable mining model, ensuring that its operations have a positive impact on the environment and the local community.

Dr. Ian Nzali Banda, Mimosa Resources’ Stakeholder Engagement Manager, emphasized the importance of responsible resource extraction and highlighted FQM’s innovative water recycling systems and wildlife conservation efforts. He praised the collaboration between FQM and the local community, particularly Chief Chitina and his council.

Dr. Jackson Katampi, Kansanshi Mining’s Agriculture and Wildlife Coordinator, addressed concerns raised by the Mkushi community about potential environmental impacts. He assured the community that FQM is committed to rigorous environmental monitoring and mitigation measures.

Chief Chitina expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from FQM’s experience. He acknowledged the positive impact of mining on the Solwezi community and expressed hope for similar development in Mkushi.

Lloyd Nyirenda, President of the Mining, Mineral Traders and Processing Association of Zambia, commended Mimosa Resources and FQM for their transparency and leadership in promoting sustainable mining. He highlighted the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental protection and community development.

The visit to Kansanshi Mine has inspired Mimosa Resources and the Mkushi community to adopt sustainable mining practices. By learning from FQM’s experience, Mimosa Resources aims to develop the Kashime Copper Project responsibly, ensuring a positive legacy for future generations.