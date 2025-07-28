Batteries, AI and Hydrogen Drive Energy’s Future

The energy landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, led by advances in batteries, artificial intelligence (AI) and hydrogen. Together, these technologies are powering everything from electric vehicles to industrial systems. IDTechEx’s portfolios of Batteries & Energy Storage and Electric Vehicles research reports cover the latest developments.

According to the reports, Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are leading the charge, with 800GWh demanded in 2023, mostly by EVs. By 2035, global Li-ion battery sales could top US$400 billion, with electric cars, scooters, vans and trucks driving growth.

Further to that, the research indicates that AI is optimising the way we generate and manage energy, improving performance and cutting costs. Smart algorithms are reshaping everything from battery design to energy grid management.

Interestingly, hydrogen is emerging as a critical energy source for sectors where batteries fall short. With global interest rising, it’s positioned to support cleaner industry and heavy transport. According to IDTechEx’s latest research, the electrified future is intelligent, efficient and increasingly green.