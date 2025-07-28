Zambia Launches Critical Minerals Guide for Green Future

A new guide to Zambia’s critical minerals highlighting the country’s current and potential resources such as cobalt, lithium, and graphite was launched this week in Lusaka. The publication, Critical Minerals Potential of Zambia, is a collaboration between Zambia’s Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development and the British Geological Survey (BGS), with funding from the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office and BGS’s International Geoscience Research and Development programme.

This guide presents for the first time the geological occurrences, exploration activity and mineral production data for eleven minerals deemed ‘critical’ to Zambia’s growth and the global green energy transition. These include cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements, graphite, copper, manganese, uranium, tin, columbite-tantalite and sugilite.

BGS Project Leader, Clive Mitchell said the guide “will help to kick start the next chapter in the economic development of the Zambian economy. The lithium, graphite, cobalt and other critical mineral resources of Zambia are sorely needed to decarbonise global power generation and storage.” He added, “As a geologist, I have worked on Zambian mineral resources for over 35 years and am proud to continue playing a small part in supporting Zambia to develop as an emerging economy that will bring prosperity and improved life chances for all Zambians.”

Director of the Geological Survey Department,Gerald Mwila noted, “As the world transitions to a low-carbon future, Zambia stands ready to play a vital role by responsibly developing our critical mineral resources. This publication provides valuable information for investors, policymakers and researchers alike.”

Launched at the Invest-Zambia International Conference on 16 July 2025 by UK Trade Envoy Calvin Bailey MBE MP and British High Commissioner Rebecca Terzeon, the guide aims to boost investor confidence and help Zambia become one of Africa’s most significant critical mineral producers. Bailey said, “This will support Zambia’s National Critical Minerals Strategy and will help attract responsible investment in the minerals sector, supporting economic growth and the global green energy transition.”

Terzeon added, “The work of the British Geological Survey together with Zambia is an excellent example of the collaboration under the UK/Zambia partnership, which brings economic and environmental benefits to both countries.”

Moreover, BGS Minerals Scientist,David Currie concluded, “Zambia is home to such friendly, welcoming and environmentally conscious people and we hope this guide attracts interest from Zambian and international investors alike.” As global demand for battery materials soars, graphite and lithium demand could rise up to 130 and 350 times by 2040. Zambia’s untapped mineral potential, coupled with transparent geological data, offers a strategic opportunity to grow the economy, create jobs and contribute to a sustainable future.