Beene appointed FQM Zambia country manager

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has appointed mining industry stalwart, Dr. Godwin Beene as Country Manager, taking over from General Kingsley Chinkuli.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be given this opportunity to run the Country Office of such a great company, which is also Zambia’s largest taxpayer with contributions to the national treasury exceeding US$5.6 billion,” said Beene.

Beene said his role will be to work with the teams both at our Kansanshi and FQM Trident mines in a proactive manner to improve and maintain a good and constructive working relationship with the government, other industry players, and all stakeholders directly or indirectly affected by our mining operations, while safeguarding the interest of First Quantum Minerals Limited.

“In addition, it is important to appreciate the operations of NGOs and CSOs, and how their mandates and operations influence public opinion of the industry and the government’s fiscal regime policy. The thrust is to win greater support from these organizations for the company and the industry in general,” said Dr. Beene.

Dr. Beene is also credited as one of the founders of the modernised Engineering Institute of Zambia.

By: Anthony Dube