Blasting into the Future: BME Showcases AXXIS™ for Safer, More Efficient Mining

In a recent webinar hosted by blasting experts BME, industry leaders highlighted the transformative potential of the company’s cutting-edge AXXIS™ initiation system. This advanced technology, designed to enhance safety and efficiency in mining operations, is poised to revolutionise the industry.

“Mines can save costs while enhancing safety, by applying the latest technologies in digital blast initiation,” emphasised Nishen Hariparsad, BME’s General Manager of Technology and Marketing.

The AXXIS™ system, a marvel of engineering, leverages electronic initiation to optimise blasting operations. By minimizing reliance on diesel generators, the system contributes to reduced energy consumption and a smaller environmental footprint. Furthermore, the system’s precision and predictability enhance operational efficiency, leading to significant cost savings.

“Through game-changing innovation, AXXIS™ creates not only smarter blasts but safer blasts that put control in the hands of the operator,” stated Andries Posthumus, BME Global EIS Development Manager. “With years of dedicated research and development, we have created a world-class initiation system that empowers our clients to achieve optimal blasting outcomes.”

Safety remains paramount. The AXXIS™ system incorporates a robust safety framework, featuring redundant safety mechanisms and advanced simulation capabilities. “An important part of the safety features offered by AXXIS™ is that the system is flexible,” explained Tom Dermody, BME’s International Manager of Technology and Field Services. “Simulations allow us to predict and prepare for potential outcomes, ensuring a safer and more controlled blasting process.”

The system’s innovative design incorporates a dual capacitor system, enhancing safety by splitting the system’s safety technology. This ensures that the detonator remains safe until the firing mode is activated. Moreover, the system is designed to de-energize quickly in case of a blast postponement, further enhancing safety for personnel.

Developed over two decades, the AXXIS™ system has evolved into a robust and versatile solution. It is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and seamlessly integrate with existing mine systems, streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

“Our software has been designed to access important information directly, so we can interact easily with existing interfaces, making operations and costs more feasible for the mine,” said Dermody.

The AXXIS™ system represents a significant advancement in blasting technology. By prioritizing safety, enhancing efficiency, and minimizing environmental impact, it empowers mining companies to navigate the challenges of the modern era while maximizing productivity and profitability