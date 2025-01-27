Metso renews partnership with Dynamox to accelerate digital solutions

Metso and Dynamox have renewed collaboration agreement, with updated terms and conditions, for another two years. The initial agreement on the usage of Dynamox’s condition monitoring solution with Metso’s minerals processing technologies was announced in June 2022.

Metso is investing heavily in digitalization to offer new data-driven services and actionable insights to its customers in the mining segment. The renewed partnership agreement with Dynamox will cover both Metso equipment as well as third-party equipment, accelerating the adoption of digital solutions within the mining industry.

“Dynamox has been an important partner in advancing Metso’s digital strategy. We have had close collaboration in condition monitoring for some of our key minerals processing technologies at key customer sites. We also see significant new opportunities for further collaboration across the flowsheet, extending our cooperation to prescriptive maintenance use cases, for example,” says Olivier Guyot, Senior Vice President, Digital, Metso.

“The complementary capabilities of Dynamox in efficient and scalable condition monitoring and Metso in equipment knowledge and prescriptive service allow us to bring to market best-in-class services. We push each other forward to create holistic Asset Performance Management solutions for the benefit of our minerals processing customers, which we strive to enhance even further through our collaboration,” said Marcelo Motti, Vice President, Sales and Service, Metso in Brazil.

“This partnership is a true industry 5.0 concept illustration, in the sense that clients gain specialist asset health and performance management combined with customized services fully centralized on client needs and regionalities,” said Guillaume Barrault, Chief Executive Officer, Dynamox.