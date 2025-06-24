C&I Energy + Storage Summit Set to Electrify Zambia’s Business Landscape

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia, a pivotal event for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, is poised to launch on August 27-28, 2025, in Lusaka. This landmark summit will introduce a dynamic platform aimed at tackling pressing energy challenges and delivering sustainable solutions for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors across the region.

Hosted in Zambia’s capital, the summit is a key initiative under the Power and Energy Portfolio of VUKA Group, a leading organiser of transformative industry events across Africa. Following the successful 2024 South Africa summit, this event seeks to unite industry leaders, project owners, innovators, and financiers with the shared goal of advancing energy security and sustainability. A core focus will be connecting pre-qualified C&I project owners with cutting-edge energy and storage providers, fostering actionable insights, peer collaboration, and strategic partnerships.

Chanelle Hingston, Portfolio Director of VUKA Group’s Power and Energy Portfolio, highlighted the timely nature of the summit: “Zambia is at a turning point in its energy journey. With growing demand, policy reform, and a clear appetite for private generation, there’s never been a more important time to connect buyers and solution providers. Launching the C&I Energy + Storage Summit here is about unlocking real opportunities—where energy independence meets economic resilience.”

Why Businesses Cannot Afford to Miss This Summit

For businesses grappling with unreliable utility power and actively pursuing energy independence, this summit offers an indispensable opportunity. Attendees will gain invaluable insights through masterclasses, real-world case studies, and dedicated networking sessions. Key benefits for participants include:

Exploring Alternative Energy & Storage Technologies: Discover innovative solutions to secure reliable energy supply.

Discover innovative solutions to secure reliable energy supply. Learning from Early Adopters: Gain practical knowledge from businesses that have successfully implemented embedded generation projects.

Gain practical knowledge from businesses that have successfully implemented embedded generation projects. Navigating Regulatory Frameworks: Understand the evolving policy landscape and how to advocate effectively.

Understand the evolving policy landscape and how to advocate effectively. Mitigating Risks: Receive expert advice on addressing financial and technical risks associated with energy projects.

Receive expert advice on addressing financial and technical risks associated with energy projects. Building Strategic Partnerships: Forge connections to accelerate project development and implementation.

The summit holds particular relevance for Zambia’s critical C&I sectors, which are heavily reliant on effective energy solutions. This includes the retail sector, where consistent power ensures operational efficiency; manufacturing, which requires stable energy for uninterrupted production; agriculture and agri-processing, dependent on reliable power for irrigation and processing; property development, aiming for sustainable building practices; and energy-intensive users like mining and heavy industry, for whom stable operations are paramount.

Programme Highlights: A Deep Dive into Energy Solutions

The two-day programme promises a comprehensive exploration of key energy topics, featuring dynamic sessions and masterclasses:

Day 1 (August 27, 2025): The summit will commence with a keynote address and a project briefing on energy strategies, moderated by Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda. This will be followed by compelling case studies, with early adopters like Dangote Cement Zambia and Shoprite Zambia sharing their successes in embedded generation. A subsequent panel discussion on derisking business continuity will feature prominent figures such as Helen Zulu, Zambia Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access, and Chabuka Kawesha, Vice President (South Block), Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Day 2 (August 28, 2025): The second day will kick off with a plenary session and a keynote by the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A crucial session on open-access electricity policy will outline its economic impact and associated challenges.

The programme also features a series of insightful masterclasses:

Grid Capacity and Flexibility: Navigating the complexities of an open-access energy era.

Navigating the complexities of an open-access energy era. Clean Energy Technologies: Practical guidance on solar PV and storage implementation.

Practical guidance on solar PV and storage implementation. Safety and Sustainable Asset Management: Best practices for solar PV projects.

Best practices for solar PV projects. Zambia’s Renewable Energy Tariff Regime: An in-depth analysis of cost insights, featuring Billy Onyango, County Operations & Maintenance Engineer, Kenya Power.

The summit will conclude with remarks exploring the future of storage for hydro-dependent nations, addressing the critical role of battery storage, climate impacts, and investment frameworks.

Seize the Opportunity

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia presents an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to elevate their energy strategy, engage with leading solution providers, and play a proactive role in shaping the energy future of Zambia and the broader SADC region. Whether as a sponsor, delegate, hosted buyer, or investor, the summit promises unmatched value and critical insights for navigating the evolving energy landscape.