Powering Africa’s Mining Future through Partnerships

The time is ripe for Africa’s mining sector to realise its full potential. With vast mineral reserves, the continent holds the resources needed to drive the next phase of development, both for Africa and the world. As global debates continue over which minerals will fuel this growth, renewed international interest in Africa is emerging. Unlocking this potential requires more than resource extraction. It demands coordinated efforts by governments, private sector players, downstream buyers, communities and civil society. The 2026 Investing in African Mining Indaba (MI26) embraces this with its theme, “Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships,” highlighting the transformative power of collaboration.

MI26 is a key platform for investors, professionals and industry leaders seeking to harness Africa’s mineral wealth. The visual identity of MI26 centred on a fingerprint motif symbolises the human aspect of mining and the importance of unity across the value chain. The Chairperson of the Mining Indaba Executive Advisory Board, Frans Baleni said the theme reflects ubuntu, the South African principle of shared humanity. “Ubuntu holds that unity is strength when we work together, we shape a better future. Collaboration enables outcomes that serve all stakeholders and the environment.” South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, affirmed that partnerships are key to sustainable development. He noted, “Investors seek returns and rightly so but we are equally committed to ensuring that the benefits of growth and development are shared with workers, communities and the nation. Progress only matters if it uplifts everyone.”

A significant shift in Africa’s mining landscape has been the increased recognition of local and indigenous communities as equal partners. Historically overlooked, these groups are now helping to shape mining operations through inclusive engagement. Economic Affairs Officer at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Marit Kitaw urges a broader rethink of mineral development strategies. “Africa’s transformation will only be realised when women, youth, marginalised communities, artisanal miners, governments, academia, civil society and partners all sit at the same table. Stronger together, we rise.” By promoting transparency, mutual respect and inclusive decision-making, the sector can ensure local communities benefit from resource development while preserving culture and environmental integrity. This evolving approach sees mining success measured not just by output but by its contribution to livelihoods, skills and social equity.

The Minerals Council South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer Mzila Mthenjane added, “The South African mining sector is impactful but far more so when aligned with government and social partners. The industry is well positioned to support investment and the development of infrastructure that sustains livelihoods and economic growth.” A major global conversation is underway around critical minerals, those considered vital to economic and technological development. Africa’s reserves of gold, platinum, iron ore and cobalt place it at the heart of this conversation. The DRC, for example, produces 70% of the world’s cobalt, essential for batteries and green technology. Yet, to maximise benefits, the continent must reduce its reliance on exporting raw materials and invest in local beneficiation and refining.

A member of the Mining Indaba Executive Advisory Board, Tony Carroll advocates for a strategic pivot. “We can’t keep doing business as usual. Neither bulk exports of unprocessed ore nor outright export bans are viable. Instead, we must embrace practices that deliver greater value and enable technology transfer. This requires new refining technologies and infrastructure, built through public-private partnerships.”

To support this transition, collaborative investment in transport systems, energy infrastructure and industrial zones is essential. By prioritising industrialisation, Africa can lead the global energy transition while ensuring that its people benefit from its resources. As Kwasi Ampofo, Head of Mining and Metals at BloombergNEF, noted, “Stronger together means aligning governments, industry, communities, and civil society to secure a shared future for African mining.”

Innovation also plays a central role. From AI-driven exploration to digital twin technologies, the sector is increasingly adopting cutting-edge tools to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability. Mining Indaba ‘s Content and Communities Director Laura Nicholson said, “Mining Indaba is where transformative ideas become reality. We are committed to fostering investment and technological collaboration that generates shared prosperity.” These innovations offer opportunities to engage Africa’s youth through training and education, building a skilled, future-ready workforce.

A stable investment environment depends on strong governance and harmonised policies across African countries. Unified regulations, responsible investment and international partnerships will lay the foundation for inclusive growth and long-term success.

Mantashe emphasised that, “True progress is inclusive. Growth must benefit investors, workers and communities alike.” As MI26 approaches, the message is clear: Africa’s mining future will be shaped by collaboration. Whether aligning policies, empowering communities or embracing innovation, partnerships are key to unlocking the continent’s mineral wealth for the benefit of all. Mining Indaba 2026, under the banner “Stronger Together,” offers a powerful platform to build those partnerships and define a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for African mining.