Youth Month Inspires Africa’s Next Generation of Sustainability Leaders with Student Innovation Competition

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June 2025, a powerful initiative is underway to empower young minds across the continent. The third annual ESG Africa Student Innovation Competition has officially launched, calling on students to submit bold ideas that tackle Africa’s most urgent sustainability challenges. This pan-African competition is more than just a contest it’s a platform for the next generation of leaders to shape a greener, fairer future.

Organized by SEACon (Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference), the competition invites students to think critically and creatively about real-world problems. Josh Low, competition organizer, emphasizes the vital role young people play in driving change. “Africa’s youth hold the key to our sustainable future,” he says. This year, the global consumer internet group Naspers has stepped in as a sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation among young Africans.

Ronell Govender, Global ESG and Sustainability Business Partner at Naspers, explains why the company is backing the initiative. “We are proud to sponsor this year’s competition as part of our commitment to empowering Africa’s youth. This is an investment in young minds who will develop the solutions needed to address our environmental, social, and governance challenges.”

The competition unfolds in two phases, designed to encourage deep thinking and practical solutions. In the first phase, students submit a one-page proposal outlining their sustainability idea, with entries due by July 25, 2025. The top five finalists, announced by August 28, will then expand their proposals into detailed essays of 2,000 to 3,000 words, due by September 25. Participants can enter individually or as teams, fostering collaboration and diverse perspectives.

The winners will be celebrated at the Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference & Expo, held on October 15-16 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The top prize includes a R40,000 cash reward and the chance to present their project to industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts. The runner-up will receive R20,000 and tickets to attend the conference, offering invaluable networking and learning opportunities.

Beyond the prizes, the competition is a launchpad for Africa’s future sustainability leaders. It provides recognition, exposure, and the support needed to turn innovative ideas into real-world impact. For students eager to participate, more details and entry submissions can be found on the official website.

The Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference & Expo remains a key gathering for advancing sustainable practices across the continent. By bringing together leaders, academics, and innovators, it fosters the collaborations needed to build a resilient and equitable future.