MiningForum 2026 spotlight challenges, opportunities in mining

Offering opportunities for knowledge exchange over the past 30 years, the MiningForum remains an important European networking platform for the continent’s mining industry.

Slated for the 18th to the 19th of June, the MiningForum 2026, under the theme of ‘Raw Materials Momentum’ will discuss current developments along the entire raw materials value chain.

The Institute for Advanced Mining Technologies at RWTH Aachen University is the strategic partner of the upcoming edition. Around 400 specialists and managers from Germany and abroad are expected to attend.

As one of the most important networking platforms, the conference has been dedicated to the pressing challenges and opportunities of a sustainable raw materials supply for over 30 years. With more than 50 specialist presentations, interactive discussion panels and a trade exhibition, MiningForum 2026 offers a 360° view of current developments in the industry.

Under the motto ‘Raw Materials Momentum’, the MiningForum highlights the crucial role of the raw materials sector for the diverse transformation tasks and far beyond. Raw materials form the foundation of our modern lives, from everyday products to high-tech innovations. MiningForum 2026 shows how the sector can fulfil its social mission efficiently, competitively and sustainably.

The event is characterised by a strategic partnership: Univ.-Prof. Dr.-Ing. Elisabeth Clausen, Head of the Institute for Advanced Mining Technologies at RWTH Aachen University, and Jens-Peter Lux, Managing Director of DMT GROUP, are combining their scientific and industrial expertise to provide important impetus for the industry with the MiningForum.

The MiningForum 2026 offers a high-calibre, international platform for exchange between stakeholders from politics, business, science and civil society and provides impetus for innovative technologies, strategic partnerships and sustainable mining.

“The increasing uncertainty of global supply chains emphasises how urgently a resilient supply of raw materials is needed. Only through sustainable strategies and innovative technologies can we create the basis for a stable and future-proof economy and society,” says Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Clausen.

Cooperation between all relevant players is essential for the future of the raw materials sector. The cooperation with the Institute for Advanced Mining Technologies at RWTH Aachen University is an example of how industrial pragmatism, technological innovation and applied research can make a significant contribution to a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials.

“A secure and sustainable supply of raw materials can only be guaranteed through the interaction of industry, science, politics and civil society. Together, we must create suitable market mechanisms, drive innovation and develop sustainable solutions in order to successfully meet the challenges of the future,” explains Jens-Peter Lux.