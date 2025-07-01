Pipestar Africa – leading the way in HDPE pipe Fittings in Africa.

Pipestar Africa has since opening its doors in 2015 become a trusted name in high-performance piping fittings and solutions across the African continent. This proudly African manufacturer has earned a reputation for delivering consistent quality, innovation, and reliability.

The company is located at 22 Old Vereeniging Road, Kliprivier, Midvaal, just 20 km south of Johannesburg , South Africa.

Pipestar Africa manufactures HDPE stub ends and concentric reducers ranging from 50mm to 1000mm. The products are CNC machined from extruded HDPE hollow bar, which dramatically reduces the risk of cavities in the final products. Pipestar is in the process of commissioning X-ray equipment that will make 100% X-ray inspection of their HDPE stub ends and concentric reducers a standard practice in their Quality Control process. Raising the bar on quality even higher when it comes to locally manufactured products.

They also produce Seamless 3D Arc Bends™ from 50mm to 630mm in size. These Arc Bends™ have superior roundness throughout the radius and thereby increases flow rates and pumping efficiencies while reducing wear on the wall of the bends. These products form the backbone of critical piping systems used in infrastructure, mining, water treatment, and beyond.

But they don’t stop there. Their product range includes precision-engineered, injection moulded butt weld fittings, electrofusion couplings, HDG fasteners, and HDG backing flanges in various table drillings—all stocked to ensure faster turnaround for their customers. Their latest breakthrough? An in-house line of HDPE butt welding machines, designed with the same eye for quality and performance that defines the Pipestar Africa brand.

Quality is more than a goal—it’s the foundation. Pipestar Africa proudly holds EN12201-3 and ISO4427-3 certifications, awarded by AENOR Spain, confirming that their products meet stringent international standards. This commitment to excellence has positioned them as a preferred supplier on projects all over the African continent

Whether supporting small-scale developments or continent-spanning infrastructure, Pipestar Africa delivers solutions that last. With a team of skilled professionals and a drive for innovation, the company continues to evolve, ensuring that African industries have access to world-class piping systems—right from their own backyard.

Pipestar Africa: engineered with precision, powered by quality, and built for Africa.