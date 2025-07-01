Leading the way in Quality HDPE Pipes for more than a decade.

Rare Plastics has since it’s inception in 2013 strived to be the leading supplier of high quality HDPE piping products in the African market. Rare Plastics prides itself on the quality of pipes that they produce. Only virgin grade polymers certified to ISO4427-1 is sourced from accredited and reputable international and local suppliers.

Rare Plastics has since 2013 successfully supplied numerous large scale expansion projects in Zambia as well as the rest of the African Continent.

The Rare Plastics factory is located on a 34 000m2 property in Meyerton, South Africa and manufactures HDPE pipes in sizes from 20mm to 1000mm in diameter.

An in-house fabrication facility provides Rare the ability to manage complicated fabrications of HDPE pipe fittings in-house. Clients can provide technical drawings which are then manufactured to client specifications to ensure faster assembly and installation on site, thus reducing overall project costs. Rare Plastics currently has 1800m2 of under roof facilities specifically designed and dedicated to the manufacture of HDPE fittings and spool pieces.

One of Rare Plastics’ special unique fabricated products is a fully pressure rated HDPE reducing tee, specifically designed for the use on high pressure pipelines and tailings dams. The fully pressure rated tees are fabricated by means of saddle fusion, with a reinforced contact point where the branch pipe is welded onto the main pipe.

The larger welding surface ensures full pressure rating as well as a stronger weld joint. This means that welds will not fail when subjected to high pressure as is often the case with extrusion welded tees.

The weld joint is also strong enough to support the weight of valves that may be connected to the reducing branch on the tee.

Rare Plastics are proud Members of the Southern African Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Assocation (SAPPMA) as well as the Installation and Fabrication Plastics Association (IFPA).

Pipes are produced and certified to SANS ISO 4427-2. The factory is also certified to ISO9001: 2018.

Anyone who is interested in their products can reach out to sales@rare.co.za or contact them at +2716 362 2868. www.rare.co.za