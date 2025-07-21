Copper Coup: Zambia Teams Up with Global Trader to Unlock Mineral Wealth

In a significant move to assert greater control over its vast mineral riches, Zambia is poised to ship its first consignment of semi-processed copper through a groundbreaking partnership between state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and global commodities powerhouse, Mercuria Energy Group. This ambitious venture, securing a vital government waiver, marks a bold step in Africa’s broader push to retain a larger share of its lucrative resource proceeds.

The maiden shipment, facilitated by a temporary suspension of a 10% export duty on 255,357 metric tons of copper concentrates, is a calculated play in a global market hungry for the red metal. Mulumba Lwatula, head of mining and energy investments at Zambia’s IDC, confirmed the securing of copper concentrates from various mining companies, paving the way for what promises to be a highly profitable trade for the 50:50 joint venture with Mercuria’s IDC unit, Industrial Resources.

The waiver, enacted on June 28 and set to expire on October 1, underscores the Zambian government’s strategic intent. For years, the Southern African nation has voiced frustrations over what it terms “creative accounting” by exporters, leading to profits being siphoned offshore. This new alliance with Mercuria is a direct response, aiming to bring greater transparency and local benefit to the copper trade.

The timing couldn’t be more opportune. While Zambia seeks to maximize its returns, smelters worldwide are scrambling for concentrates, with recent expansions driving spot market terms to unprecedented lows. This confluence of factors creates a potentially bonanza for the IDC and Mercuria, allowing them to capitalize on the acute demand.

According to government regulations, the bulk of the waiver — a substantial 100,000 tons — has been allocated to the local unit of Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding. First Quantum Minerals’ operations contribute 50,357 tons, with Vedanta Resources’ local mines accounting for another 55,000 tons.

Mercuria Energy Group has, so far, declined to comment on the new partnership, but the silence only adds to the intrigue surrounding this significant development. As Zambia embarks on this new chapter in its mineral resource management, all eyes will be on whether this innovative collaboration can truly deliver on the promise of greater national prosperity.