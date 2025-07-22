FQM Crowned Top Mining Investor in Zambia

Recognised as Zambia’s leading mining investor, First Quantum Minerals (FQM) received top honours at the inaugural Invest Zambia International Conference (IZIC), a landmark event held in Lusaka, Zambia to spotlight the country’s investment opportunities and reform agenda. Receiving the “Best Investor in Mining – 2025” award, FQM was acknowledged for its consistent and long term contributions to Zambia’s mining industry and broader economic development. The recognition comes amid the company’s nearly 30 year presence in the country, with investments that began at Bwana Mkubwa and have since expanded to include large scale projects such as the Trident development and the recent $1.25 billion S3 expansion at Kansanshi Mine.

FQM Country Manager Godwin Beene accepted the award, emphasising the timeliness of the conference’s theme: “Driving Generational Transformative Investments through Joint Ventures and Partnerships.” He noted the country’s shift toward long term planning and collaboration, aligning with FQM’s own investment philosophy. “The theme could not be more fitting for this country at this time as it captures the spirit of sustainable collaboration and long term thinking that Zambia now inspires. It’s about time we began to think of Zambia in the long term, not Zambia in two or three years but well into the future,” said Beene.

Additionally, he noted that the Kansanshi expansion will extend the mine’s life to 2046 and significantly boost annual copper output, reinforcing FQM’s confidence in Zambia as a strategic investment partner. He also highlighted the company’s efforts beyond mining, pointing to initiatives in value addition, local skills development and inclusive growth. Beene noted, “We are not just talking about mining here. We are talking about multiple sectors that, when functioning together, can turn around the economy of this country.”

The Enterprise nickel mine, another FQM project, exemplifies this vision by contributing to Zambia’s critical minerals agenda and supporting economic diversification. Speaking at the same event, Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati underscored the government’s ongoing reform efforts to attract sustainable investment and support private sector led development. “We are implementing policy and structural reforms designed to create a stable macroeconomic environment, restore investor confidence and promote value addition and export growth. With the right conditions, the private sector can be the true engine of national transformation,” concluded Mutati.