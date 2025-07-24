KSB SupremeServ Academy Trains Future Pump Experts

KSB Pumps and Valves is investing in the future of industrial service excellence through its dedicated training hub, the SupremeServ Academy. Based at the company’s Jet Park facility, the academy was established to address the growing need for specialised skills across KSB’s service value chain and to support its expansive range of pump products.

According to Craig Hawkins, who leads the SupremeServ Academy, the initiative was born out of a clear demand for upskilling both internal staff and external partners. The aim is to ensure comprehensive understanding and technical competence in the repair, maintenance, installation and fault-finding of KSB systems. Clients are also part of the focus, with training provided in first-line maintenance and operator efficiency.

“Our academy is designed to arm our people and partners with the knowledge and skills needed to successfully work with KSB products and related equipment,” said Hawkins. “It also aims to ensure that end-users are educated in how to operate our pumps efficiently and reliably.”

The curriculum has been crafted to accommodate a wide range of participants, from artisans and technicians to engineers, sales staff, certified service partners and clients. With over 280 training modules available, the offerings range from basic pump theory and selection guidance to industry-specific applications and model-based maintenance. More advanced modules cover technologies like Pump-Guard, as well as simulated training on site installations and set-up.

Course durations vary from one-day sessions to intensive week-long programmes and combine theory with interactive content, depending on the needs of participants. While the academy does not function as a profit centre, fees are structured to cover facilitator costs, training materials and any necessary travel or accommodation expenses when sessions are delivered off-site.

“Knowledge is power, and by completing our courses our staff not only improve their technical skills but also meet personal development goals,” Hawkins added. “Certification assures our clients that the people working on their systems are trained professionals.”

Most training takes place in a fully equipped lecture room at the Jet Park facility, which seats up to 16 participants. The space includes a Clevertouch screen, individual workstations and demonstration models of various pumps and components. Participants are also offered refreshments during sessions.

Though still in its early stages, the academy has already hosted several successful programmes, including SAPMA’s advanced pump training and an overview of API standards. More targeted sessions are scheduled, such as those designed for boiler water circulating pumps used by energy sector partners.

The second phase of the academy, currently in development, will include a dedicated hands-on workshop. This expansion will allow field service teams and technicians to train directly on KSB equipment, supporting critical operations in sectors like energy, water reticulation, petrochemicals and paper.

Internal staff training is coordinated through department heads, while external clients can arrange participation via KSB’s sales, project teams or directly through SupremeServ.