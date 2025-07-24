Upcoming JVChantete Earthworks Ltd Mining & Machinery Online De-Fleet Auction – Nuco Auctioneers Returns with Exclusive De-Fleet Auction in Zambia

Nuco Auctioneers, a trusted name in asset disposal and fleet reduction auctions, is proud to announce its upcoming Zambia-based online auction, featuring a diverse range of quality assets across multiple categories. This event marks another strategic opportunity for contractors, transport operators, mining companies, and small business owners to acquire high-performance equipment at auction value.

Set to take place online, bidding opens on Monday, 5 August at 08:00 and lots will start closing Wednesday, 6 August from 10:30 with final lots closing Thursday, 7 August also from 10:30. Buyers from across Zambia and the broader region are encouraged to participate online from any location.

On offer are a variety of well-maintained, ready-to-work assets including ADTs, Excavators, Front End Loaders, Dozers, Articulated Water Tankers, Crushers, Screens, Trailers, Buses, Graders, Drill Rigs, Spares & Parts, Miscellaneous -Spares & Parts. This is a multi-site auction, with physical viewing available at JV Chantete premises in both Solwezi and Kitwe. The viewing is open from 28 July to 7 August, offering interested buyers the opportunity to inspect the lots in person prior to bidding.

As an online auction, registration and bidding will be exclusively on nucoauctioneers.com, providing a seamless and accessible process for all bidders. Buyers will benefit from clear item descriptions, transparent bidding, and a reliable payment and collection process following the auction.

This event follows Nuco Auctioneers’ commitment to deliver value through strategic partnerships, offering sellers an effective asset disposal platform while giving buyers access to trusted equipment.

Whether you’re expanding your operational capacity, starting a new venture, or sourcing spares for your fleet, this auction provides a rare opportunity to secure quality machinery and vehicles at competitive prices.

Your Bidding Starts Here. | Register today at www.nucoauctioneers.com

Give Us a Call: +27 11 206 8963 or WhatsApp +27 79 507 8389