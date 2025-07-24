Zambia Taps Mining Sector to Power Renewable Energy Expansion

In a bid to stabilise the 330kV electricity network in Zambia’s North-Western Province, ZESCO, in partnership with First Quantum Minerals (FQM), Barrick, and technical collaborators ADC and Zutari, is implementing a significant infrastructure upgrade to enhance power stability and reliability, an essential move to support expanding mining operations. FQM is leading the first phase through the installation of Static Synchronous Compensators (STATCOMs) in Solwezi and Kalumbila, designed to manage voltage fluctuations and ensure grid stability amid rising electricity demand linked to the Kansanshi S3 expansion and Barrick’s Lumwana Superpit development.

This initiative, with all infrastructure remaining under ZESCO ownership, underscores the strength of public-private cooperation in advancing Zambia’s energy security and industrial growth. FQM Country Director Anthony Mukutuma stated that the company’s investment in energy infrastructure is not only about operational continuity but also national development and renewable energy integration, which will boost investor confidence in the sector. “This is a critical enabler for both our current operations and future industrial growth in Zambia. A stable grid benefits not just the mining sector but households and businesses relying on consistent power supply. By investing in STATCOMs, we are laying the foundation for a modern, resilient and greener energy system that serves all Zambians,” stated Mukutuma.

In the second phase, Barrick is engaging ZESCO to upgrade key transmission lines and is currently finalising engineering and environmental assessments. Barrick Zambia Country Manager Anthony Malenga called the project a strategic collaboration between industry and government that could deliver environmental and economic benefits. He said, “As a long term investor in Zambia, we see energy security and sustainability as interlinked. This partnership demonstrates how mining can drive positive change beyond the pit by bringing cleaner, more reliable power to our communities and the wider economy.”

ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo highlighted the transformative impact of STATCOMs in stabilising the grid and enabling greater renewable energy integration. “We are modernising our grid infrastructure to meet rising demand while facilitating green energy access. The upgrades will significantly improve voltage regulation and transfer capacity, allowing us to integrate more renewables and minimise load disruptions,” explained Loongo.

He also noted that the planned transmission line upgrades would boost power transfer capacity, further driving Zambia’s economic growth. As the country seeks a cleaner, more resilient energy future, mining companies are playing a pivotal role by investing in transmission, storage and renewable-enabling technologies. These developments open doors for independent power producers and renewable energy innovators, signalling that renewable power is not only feasible but crucial to sustained industrial growth.