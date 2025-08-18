Cummins South Africa’s Midrand ‘Power Hub’ to Rebuild 120 Engines This Year

Midrand, South Africa – Cummins South Africa is on track to rebuild 120 engines this year at its Master Rebuild Centre (MRC) in Midrand, a key part of the company’s global restoration network. The facility, which has the capacity to rebuild 14 high-horsepower engines a month, is crucial for supporting heavy industries across the region.

The MRC restores engines to their original factory condition, offering a full warranty and extending their life to as many as four cycles. According to plant manager Aubrey Rambau, each rebuilt engine undergoes rigorous dynamometer testing to simulate real operating conditions, ensuring it is fit for use in transport, construction, power generation, marine, mining, defense, and agriculture.

The facility focuses on a range of high-demand engines, including the QST30, K15000, and QSK series, primarily serving the local market as well as neighboring countries like Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zambia. Most of the work involves “zero hour” rebuilds, which completely overhaul or remanufacture engines to meet or exceed original specifications.

To minimize customer downtime, Cummins South Africa offers a “swing engine” program, allowing for a quick engine exchange while the original is being rebuilt. This is particularly vital for sectors like mining, where uninterrupted operations are essential.

The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident at the Midrand facility, which incorporates a water purification plant and a wastewater treatment system that recycles 80% of the water used on-site. As part of its Destination Zero strategy, Cummins aims for net-zero emissions and 90% material circularity for new products.

In line with these goals, the Midrand site recently installed 2,000 solar panels with a capacity of 800 kVA to 900 kVA, which fully powers the facility. The site also plans to install a 1,500 kWh battery energy storage system by year-end to store excess power for cloudy days.

The Midrand facility, known as the Power Hub, consolidated the company’s various business units in 2019. It also hosts the Africa Learning Centre, a training facility for technicians specializing in engine servicing and repair.