The Deadly Lure of Zambia’s Copper Mines

In the heart of Zambia’s copper belt, a perilous shadow economy is thriving, luring young men and children into dangerous illegal mining operations. The trade, fueled by political connections and weak state institutions, is claiming lives and exposing a complex network of exploitation that extends across Southern Africa.

The recent death of 21-year-old Paul Chishimba, alongside two teenagers aged 14 and 16, at a collapsed pit in the Sensele Mine, has brought the human cost of this illicit trade into sharp focus. According to Chishimba’s grandmother, the pit was the sole source of income for her grandson and other youths in the informal settlement of Mikiloni.

The incident highlights a disturbing trend of unreported deaths. A businessman with knowledge of the mining sector claimed that mine-related fatalities are often miscategorized as traffic accidents by hospitals to avoid scrutiny. Staff at Nchanga North General Hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a rise in “brought in dead” cases, noting that bodies from illegal mining accidents arrive in poor condition.

Young boys, some as young as 14, are particularly sought after by illegal mining rings due to their small size, which allows them to navigate narrow underground tunnels. Armed with only picks and shovels, they risk their lives for a meager daily wage of around K100 (approximately $4).

The illicit mining economy is driven by influential figures, including powerful government officials, ruling party representatives, and collaborating businessmen. A local businessman in Chingola stated that police officers often receive instructions from politicians and their allies, and those who attempt to enforce the law are threatened with dismissal or transferred.

While the government has enacted a new law to combat human trafficking, with penalties of up to life imprisonment for the trafficking of children, enforcement remains weak. A US government report on human trafficking noted the involvement of some government officials, including police and immigration officers, in these illicit activities.

The Sensele Mine, a family-owned business registered in 2006, remains a hotspot for illegal mining. Despite being licensed as a small-scale mining operation, the site was the scene of a fatal disaster in December 2023, when a mudslide claimed the lives of 30 informal miners.

Hapenga Kabeta, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, stated that security at private mines is the responsibility of the license holder, not the ministry. “When people engage in such acts, the government cannot regulate who enters those areas, whether young or old,” he said.

The tragic death of Peter Mwansa, a young man suspected to be a victim of trafficking whose body was found at Nchanga North Mine Hospital mortuary, underscores the anonymity and vulnerability of those caught in this dangerous trade. His body remained unclaimed, a stark reminder of the lives lost in the pursuit of copper.