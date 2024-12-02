Dynapac launch Rhino Soil compactor range

Dynapac proudly unveiled its highly anticipated Rhino range of soil compactors – the CA50, CA55, CA65 and CA70 – during an engaging event at the organisation’s Jet Park headquarters in Johannesburg last October.

The new CA50 model is a purposefully designed and engineered 16-ton model for the South African and wider African markets, underscoring Dynapac’s dedication to meeting local industry needs and advancing infrastructure development in the region.

Bob Kegelaers, Regional General Manager – Dynapac International and Dynapac South Africa, shared his enthusiasm for these new cutting-edge machines: “The Rhino range embodies the evolution of Dynapac over the last nine decades. Built on our legacy of innovation, these compactors are tailored to meet the unique environmental challenges of the African continent. We are extremely excited to introduce these machines to support our customers’ growing demands for durability, performance, and efficiency.”

The Rhino CA50, CA55, CA65, and CA70 soil compactors are engineered to tackle the tough terrain and diverse soil types across Africa. Each model strikes a balance between power and precision, with weights ranging from 15,5 to 22 tons. Powered by a Cummins 6-cylinder engine, the Rhino range delivers up to 24 percent more power, making it the ideal solution for large-scale infrastructure projects where exceptional compaction performance is critical.

These models feature three engine emissions standards, including Stage 4, enabling owners to comply with South Africa’s maximum environmental regulations. With a focus on fuel efficiency, these compactors are perfect for contractors looking to minimise fuel costs and reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on performance.

A standout feature of the Rhino range is the Dynapac Compaction Meter (DCM) technology, which provides real-time compaction feedback. “This system allows operators to assess soil stiffness on-the-go, optimising each pass and ensuring superior compaction results,” explains Neville Marthinussen, Dynapac Business Manager for the Southern Africa Region.

“Furthermore, it also helps reduce unnecessary passes, notably cutting fuel consumption by up to 25 percent, a critical cost-saving benefit for contractors in South Africa’s energy-sensitive market.”

In addition to their robust mechanical features, the Rhino soil compactors set a new standard for operator comfort and safety. The ergonomically redesigned operator cabin boasts 35 percent more glass area, improving visibility and facilitating safer operations in challenging environments. With a 60° seat rotation and powerful LED lighting, these compactors excel in low-light conditions, making them suitable for day-and-night projects. “Our customers told us what they needed, and we listened. The Rhino range is not only powerful but also designed to enhance operator comfort and efficiency while on the job,” affirms Marthinussen.

As Dynapac celebrates its 90th anniversary, the company reflects on its legacy while also looking to the future. “We take pride in our heritage, but we are equally excited about the road ahead,” said Kegelaers.

“The Rhino range symbolises our ongoing commitment to developing world-class solutions that cater to the specific needs of our customers world-wide. This launch paves the way for the next 90 years of Dynapac.”

The Rhino CA50, CA55, CA65 and CA70 models are now available in the South African market, ready to tackle the country’s most demanding challenges in the road and general construction sectors and are also highly suited for the rental business