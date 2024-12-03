FQM Backs Vital Road Project in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia – First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has pledged its support for upgrading the 371-kilometre Mutanda-Kaoma road, a crucial route for the transportation of copper and other essential materials.

As a major user of the road, FQM recognises the significant impact that improved infrastructure can have on the mining industry and the Zambian economy as a whole. By investing in this project, FQM aims to enhance logistical efficiency, reduce transportation costs, and contribute to the region’s overall development.

Dr Godwin Beene, FQM’s Country Manager, emphasized the importance of the road upgrade in alignment with Zambia’s Vision 2030 and the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP). He highlighted that the project would create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and improve connectivity between key regions.

The Zambian government, led by Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, welcomed FQM’s involvement in the project. The minister noted that the upgraded road would not only benefit Zambia but also connect the country to neighbouring nations, such as South Africa, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on local communities, providing better access to essential services, markets, and employment opportunities. By investing in infrastructure, FQM and the Zambian government are working together to unlock the country’s economic potential and improve the lives of its citizens.