Electra Mining Africa 2022 roars back into life

Electra Mining Africa, the continent’s biggest exhibition, is back after a two year hiatus due to restrictions.

As exhibitions and events are now re-opening globally, Electra Mining Africa will be going ahead as a live in-person event this year. This comes on the backdrop of several other exhibitions, having taken place over the last months.

Slated from 5-9 September at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg South Africa, the exhibition and its line-up of conferences and free-to-attend seminars will roar back into life.

With over 75 percent of exhibition floor space already sold, exhibitors are eager to get back to the face-to-face environment and to the business and trade opportunities that Electra Mining Africa offers.

For the past five decades, Electra Mining Africa has built a strong reputation for its ability to effectively connect people and industries, buyers and sellers.

Hundreds of exhibitors are ready to showcase their latest innovations, technology, products and services at Southern Africa’s biggest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition. This year’s event is eagerly being awaited by the collective industries.

“We are excited and we are ready. We have been working hard behind the scenes to deliver a show in 2022 like no other,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

“For the past year we have been connecting with our partners, integrating latest exhibition trends and technologies, and planning exciting new features to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.”

“When it comes to invigorating the South African economy following the effects of the global pandemic, facilitating the right connections will be key,” Hefer notes. “Electra Mining Africa is a trade show that provides the ideal platform for buyers and sellers to connect, for industries to come together, and ultimately, for our country’s growth and development to receive the boost it needs.”

Face-to-face interaction has been greatly missed in the exhibitions and events industry. Although online events and virtual exhibitions filled the void and created an environment where buyers and sellers could engage remotely, these fell short of the in-person, face-to-face experience.

“Exhibitions in the modern world remain incredibly relevant,” explains Hefer. “Even with the growth of the digital age, human beings are gregarious and social by nature, they need personal contact. Face-to-face interaction facilitates the building of relationships and trust; live demonstrations engage the senses; and networking and collaboration between industry professionals can take place.”

Those interested in exhibiting at Electra Mining Africa 2022 can contact the organisers to discuss options available that suit individual business needs. Exhibiting provides the opportunity for sales and brand exposure, and to network and collaborate with other industry professionals.