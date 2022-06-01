Ultra compact infrared camera for the metal industry now on offer

Instrotech is now offering OPTRIS PI 1M IR camera, especially suited to measuring the temperature of metals, as these exhibit a distinctly higher emissivity at the short measurement wavelength of 1μm than at measurements in the previously conventional wavelength range of 8 – 14 μm.

According to the manufacturer, the advantage of temperature measurements with the new infrared camera lies in the large amount of information in an IR picture/IR video and the short reaction time of 1ms for the output of temperature information of freely selectable individual pixels.

In addition, the use of these image sensors allows a large dynamic range for temperature measurement so that the previously necessary use of relatively many and narrowly defined sub-ranges is no longer required. Intelligent measuring with a pyrometer is now possible thanks to the two-dimensional temperature recording of the Optris PI 1M.

With the large measurement temperature range of 450 – 1800 °C, that Optris PI 1M IR camera offers, it satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Pertinent features of the Optris PI 1M IR camera are: