Specialised Exhibitions, a division of the Montgomery Group, has announced that Electra Mining Botswana will not be going ahead in 2023. A strategic review of the local Botswana mining and industrial show and the broader vision that Specialised Exhibitions has for the expansion of Electra Mining Africa has led the organisers to this decision.

“We recognise and value the tremendous levels of support that Electra Mining Botswana has received from local stakeholders over the years. The show has provided a platform where buyers and suppliers of products can meet and where business partnerships can be developed,” says Gary Corin, Managing Director at Specialised Exhibitions.

“The global pandemic and subsequent two year exhibition hiatus gave us as an organiser the time to review our portfolio of exhibitions and to make strategic decisions around future consolidation and expansion. This may sound contradictory, but growth is stimulated through consolidation,” explains Corin.

“We have made the decision to bring Electra Mining Botswana into the fold of Electra Mining Africa with exciting plans for 2024. Electra Mining Africa is recognised as Southern Africa’s biggest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition and has consistently been ranked as one of the top three mining and related industries shows in the world.”

“We will be engaging with stakeholders to discuss the inclusion of a Botswana Pavilion at Electra Mining Africa in 2024 where local Botswana exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a greatly expanded audience profile. Electra Mining Africa attracts thousands of visitors from South Africa and neighbouring African countries with a large contingent also attending from other countries across the globe.”

“We will also engage with our Botswana visitors to encourage them to visit Electra Mining Africa 2024 as they too will have the opportunity to see a far greater range of products, services and technologies on a much larger scale. The massive machinery and equipment on view at Electra Mining Africa and the many live demonstrations are not possible to replicate at the local show.”

“An Inward Buying Mission from Botswana in 2024 is also a possibility to explore in the upcoming months,” concludes Corin.