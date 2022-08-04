ELECTRA MINING: Visitors can look forward to new products, technologies and developments from thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions will use this year’s Electra Mining Africa as a platform to showcase several new product and technology developments and solutions.

“After a long period of COVID, we are now again in the fortunate position to be able to have face-to-face discussions with our customers,” says Wilfred Barkhuizen, Chief Executive Officer – Middle East & Africa at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions. We are therefore making use of every opportunity to meet and make ourselves available to our customers. Incorporating the latest technology into our solutions enables us to optimise our customers’ operations, lower their cost per ton, green their footprint, subsequently providing them with a competitive advantage. We also have specialists who are close to our customers, to offer them sustainable solutions and support throughout the complete lifecycle of their machines.”

Visitors to the thyssenkrupp show stand will have the opportunity to view a model of a semi-mobile crushing plant. Additionally, 3D prints of the HPGR Pro (High Pressure Grinding Roll), the Eccentric Roll Crusher (ERC), a Ball Mill, a Combiflex gearbox for mills, as well as Cone and Jaw Crushers will be on display. A team of specialists will also be on stand-by to offer information on thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ In-Pit Crushing Systems (IPCC) and Crawler Mounted Spreaders.

Comminution specialist, thyssenkrupp, has rewritten the crushing and grinding technology rule book with the introduction of the HPGR Pro. “Based on over three decades of proven grinding technology, our development of the HPGR Pro has taken a market-leading product to the next level of performance and reliability,” comments Gerhard van Wyk, who heads up Technical Sales at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions. Used as a grinding unit upstream of ball mills, this advanced machine incorporates smart design engineering and a host of innovations for enhanced mineral processing plant operational and production efficiencies. The cost-efficient HPGR Pro can boost throughput significantly at lower-specific energy input. Rotating Side Plates (RSP) and a Skew Limiting device improve the grinding efficiency of the machine.

The Eccentric Roll Crusher (ERC) is designed, developed and manufactured by thyssenkrupp to deliver highly efficient, cost-effective crushing capabilities for bulk and precious metals. “Equipped with state-of-the-art features, the energy efficient ERC offers a new dimension in technology for hard rock primary crushing, delivering a large throughput,” states thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions’ Product Manager: Crushing & Screening Technologies, Demitri Kokoroyanis. The ERC is suited for underground and surface mines, mobile and semi-mobile crushing plants in open-pit mining, mineral processing plants and quarries. The compact, low profile machine boasts a small footprint and low maintenance. Integrated screening, automated hydraulic control system, an automated gap adjustment and a retraction system ensure smoother downstream processing and automated operation. The symmetrical arrangement of the roll allows the crusher to be balanced with great precision which significantly reduces machine vibrations and loads on surrounding structures.

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Business Development Manager: Materials Handling, Henry Swart, draws attention to the versatility of their heavy-duty conveying systems, typically found in open cast mines. “Owing to our successful integration of the unique functionality of these conveyors with crushers, excavators and or spreaders, we have created innovative mining systems over the past 40 years.” These tailings, waste and/or discard systems are operated autonomously and are typically found in the power industry and mines where continuous operator involvement is kept to an absolute minimum and production load losses cannot be tolerated. “We have close on 100% market share in South Africa when it comes to these heavy-duty ramp, extendable and shiftable conveyor installations combined with rail or crawler mounted spreaders,” affirms Henry.

According to Demitri, dependant on the current and future mining plans, IPCCs are very much in demand, especially for high volume capacities. “There are currently over 285 plants installed globally in different mining commodities. IPCCs deliver reduced energy costs by eliminating time from the blasting area to tipping to crush the ROM for transporting material. This technology continues to develop, adding further value through reduced emissions, lower maintenance and improved safety. Additionally, we continue to incorporate our latest crushing technology into these plants with some of the largest Gyratory Crushers and now our latest ERC machine.”

Wilfred concludes: “We support our product portfolio with excellent after-sales service delivered by highly skilled technicians as well as through our state-of-the-art-equipped Service Centre. The thyssenkrupp team is prepared, ready and eager to share product and technology knowledge and expertise in crushing and grinding, materials handling, mining and revamp with customers during Electra Mining.”