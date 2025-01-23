Epiroc Unveils Terrah Series: A New Era of Underground Utility Vehicles

Epiroc, a leading provider of productivity solutions for the mining and infrastructure industries, has launched the Terrah Series, a groundbreaking new family of utility vehicles designed to enhance safety, productivity, and versatility in underground operations.

The Terrah Series, born from the successful acquisition of AARD Mining Equipment, leverages decades of expertise and proven reliability. These robust machines, honed in the demanding African mining environment, are now poised to revolutionize underground operations globally.

“With the introduction of the Terrah Series, Epiroc solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for all underground mining and construction needs,” says Wayne Symes, President of Epiroc’s Underground division. “This launch not only reinforces our commitment to innovation but also fuels our growth ambitions across the globe.”

Modularity and Versatility:

A cornerstone of the Terrah Series is its unparalleled modularity. The flexible carriers, the Terrah TS100 FR and Terrah TS100 FC can be seamlessly adapted to a wide range of tasks by simply swapping out modular cassettes. This versatility maximizes machine utilization and minimizes downtime, enhancing overall productivity and cost efficiency.

Safety First:

Safety remains paramount in the design and operation of the Terrah Series. The Terrah TS100 SC rock scaling machine, for example, prioritizes operator safety with features like excellent visibility, easy manoeuvrability, and a robust telescopic boom that keeps operators at a safe distance from the unsupported ground.

A Global Reach:

“The Terrah Series has already garnered significant interest from customers beyond southern Africa,” says Martina Ahlborg, General Manager for the production facility in Chamdor, South Africa. “Built with high-quality components and a robust design, these machines are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and long-term performance.”

A New Era of Underground Operations:

The mining and construction industries are constantly evolving, demanding innovative solutions to enhance productivity and safety. The Terrah Series, with its focus on modularity, versatility, and safety, is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of underground operations worldwide. By providing customers with a comprehensive suite of reliable and efficient solutions, Epiroc is empowering them to overcome challenges and achieve new levels of success.

This launch marks a significant milestone for Epiroc, solidifying its position as a leader in providing cutting-edge technology and solutions for the global mining and infrastructure industries.