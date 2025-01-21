ZIMEC returns for its 12th edition to Kitwe’s copperbelt

Annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC) returns to the Copperbelt, marking its 3rd edition in Kitwe.

The 12th edition scheduled for the 19th to the 20th March 2025 at the Garden Court Hotel, will be officiated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Organisers of the conference in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Zambia Development Agency, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) among others, says the event will run under the theme ‘Promoting Equitable Investment Partnerships, Intra-Regional Mineral Value Chains & Renewable Energy to Catalyse Zambia’s Sustainable Economic Growth.’

The conference is the largest and most established mining and energy industry event in the country convening national, regional, and international stakeholders.

Over 400 participants—government leaders, corporate executives, investors, thought leaders, and exhibitors from 20 countries, along with 75 esteemed speakers are expected over the course of two days, attendees engaged in rigorous debate and high-level networking.

This year’s edition is expected to showcase the country as a reliable investment partner with an increasingly more attractive international investment climate underpinned by progressive policy reforms and good governance.

The delegates from across the globe are expected to hear from eminent local, regional and international expert speakers and industry leaders addressing key topics including important reforms needed to further enhance the investment climate; the evolution of the country and region’s ambitions to develop an electric vehicle battery value chain and other mineral beneficiation opportunities.

In addition, the country’s burgeoning clean energy investment opportunities and its aspirations of becoming a regional clean energy hub and the promotion of diversification within the mining sector through the government’s expanded geological survey and exploration partnerships.

Participants will also gain the latest insights into vital infrastructure development projects such as the Lobito and TAZARA railways as well as how the open access regime and facilitated off-taker guarantee financing in the energy market is creating opportunities for mining companies to finance captive power for their operations and propelling a nascent green bond market to finance renewable energy in Zambia.

Some of the notable international headline speakers confirmed for the conference include Karim DAHOU, Director for Global Relations and Cooperation, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Eunice KAMWENDO, Director – Southern Africa, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Wale SHONIBARE, Director – Energy and Financial Solutions, African Development Bank, Martin LOKANC, Senior Mining Specialist, The World Bank and Abdul YAKUBU, Programme Lead – Universal Energy Facility (UEF), Sustainable Energy for All.

Organisers expect ZIMEC 2025 to be a packed programme, complete with an international exhibition co-located with the main conference drawing national, regional and global companies showcasing relevant practical solutions and innovations driving industry progress and meeting key market needs. Along with technical content and workshops delegates can expect to learn, network and socialise with like-minded professionals drawn from all key industry verticals, organisational type and professions including CEOs, investors, mine managers, finance executives, plant managers and senior leaders of government and multilateral organisations.

Meanwhile ZIMEC has a proud track record of providing leading industry companies with an unrivalled platform to gain strategic exposure and to pursue partnerships and other business development goals in Zambia and the region through sponsorship and thought leadership speaking engagements.