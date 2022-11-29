Eskom CEO set for Mining Indaba stage

Investing in African Mining Indaba, the world’s largest gathering of the most influential stakeholders in the African mining industry, is gearing up to again deliver a record-breaking event that will facilitate greater investment into African mining. The organisers have confirmed that for the first time, André Marinus de Ruyter, CEO at Eskom will step onto Mining Indaba’s global stage.

Mining Indaba is returning to Cape Town on 6-9 February 2023.

In February, André will be sharing Eskom’s updates to the mining community, and their plans for the future and provide clarity to future power supplies and strategies.

This year’s programme will delve into integral economic empowerment strategies, ways to support supply chain security for the energy transition and seizing opportunities to capitalise on the commodities super cycle. Several new initiatives and programmes will also be debuted in the year. These include the Explorers Showcase, the Junior MINE and the Official Government Leaders Programme.

Since joining Eskom in 2020, André has been addressing the company’s significant obstacles, including the global energy crisis, and the exceptionally challenging period to keep power generation operating.

Eskom and the Public Enterprises Department are continuously working to prevent stage four cuts and reduce load-shedding across the country. Creating a partnership with PetraSA for a 50-million litres of diesel deal to help last the power utility which has been burning diesel to power emergency reserves in recent months.

André will be joined at Mining Indaba in February by Eskom’s Chair of the Management Board, Mpho Makwana, who will be discussing future power strategies for South Africa.

“One particular programme we are excited about for 2023 is the Explorers Showcase, where we want to showcase early-stage explorers through presentations and core samples to help stimulate those much-needed conversations with investors. In this way we can help drive investment into every stage of the mining production cycle through explorers, to juniors and on to mid-tiers and major mining companies,” says Tom Quinn, Head of Content at the Investing in Mining Indaba.