Mining Indaba calls for unified action

The Investing in African Mining Indaba, Africa’s most influential and transformative platform for mining leadership, investment, and innovation, has announced its 2026 theme, ‘Stronger together: Progress through partnerships.’

Laura Nicholson, Content and Communities Director, Mining Indaba said the theme reflects commitment to fostering partnerships that not only drive investment but also ensure shared prosperity for all stakeholders.

“Mining Indaba is the platform where transformative ideas and collaborations come to life, showcasing joint ventures, public-private partnerships, community-driven initiatives, and disruptive technology adoption that demonstrates how collaboration can unlock opportunities and overcome challenges,” she said.

Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026 will introduce a refreshed visual identity inspired by the event’s core theme. The new fingerprint motif symbolises how unique individuals and organisations, when united, can make a powerful, lasting mark on the industry. Just as overlapping fingerprints form a seamless imprint, so too do strong partnerships.

The 2026 Mining Indaba, taking place from 9–12 February 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will convene governments, mining companies, investors, downstream industries, communities, and leading service providers to forge the partnerships needed for a prosperous, resilient future.

According to the company, this bold direction reflects the urgent need for collaboration across the continent to fast-track untapped growth opportunities across the entire mining value chain and unlock downstream industrialisation industries.

With the world’s transition to clean energy accelerating, Mining Indaba says Africa stands at a crossroads. The continent holds approximately 55 percent of global cobalt reserves, with the DRC producing 70 percent of the world’s supply, nearly half of global manganese reserves, and an estimated 90 percent of platinum group metals, making Africa indispensable to the global energy transition.

Demand for critical minerals is surging, which Mining Indaba defines as those materials needed to industrialise and fuel African economies. But realising this opportunity requires visionary partnerships that align diverse interests and deliver inclusive, equitable progress. The correct choices made today will ensure Africa leads the next era of sustainable mining development.

“The Mining Indaba 2026 theme resonates with the South African philosophy of Ubuntu, which values humanness and unity. When we work together as stakeholders, we can shape industries for the betterment of all, including the environment. Together, we can build the future now,” said Frans Baleni, Chairman, Executive Advisory Board, Investing in African Mining Indaba.

This is echoed by Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, South Africa.

“Our strength lies in building partnerships that recognise the mutual value of investment. At the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, we understand that investors seek returns, and rightly so, but we are equally committed to ensuring that the benefits of growth and development are shared with workers, communities, and the country at large. Progress is only meaningful when it lifts all stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile Mzila Mthenjane, Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Council South Africa, believes the South African mining sector is poised for growth, but its impact is amplified when working in partnership with government and other social partners.

“Together, we can enable the investment and development of key infrastructure that supports livelihoods and economic growth,” he adds.